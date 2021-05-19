Law enforcement investigating death of man under bridge

May 19—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man under a bridge on Eighth Street.

The name of the man, who is from Anderson, is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

Witnesses told police they slept under the bridge Tuesday night with the man and when they woke up in the morning, "they noticed that their friend was unresponsive," according to a press release from APD.

The man was located under the bridge near the intersection of Eighth Street and Milton Avenue. The Madison County Coroner's Office is investigating the man's death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation can call APD at 765-648-6775.

