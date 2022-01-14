Law enforcement investigating online threats to Shasta County officials

The Shasta County Administration Center on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Local law enforcement officers are investigating "credible" online threats that have been directed against Shasta County officials.

"The county is aware of concerning online activity including violent comments and pointed threats against county officials," Shasta County Public Information Officer Tim Mapes said in a Friday morning press release.

The statement did not identify which county officials received the threats.

"Local law enforcement has confirmed that a number of threats have been deemed credible," Mapes added.

"There is no place for violence against anyone and we support local law enforcement in their investigations into threats made against any member of the public, county staff member, or local official," Mapes said.

The press release was issued as part of a notice saying the upcoming Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday will be held virtually and won't be an in-person meeting due to the local spread of COVID-19.

The online meetings begin Tuesday and "will continue until it is deemed safe to resume meetings in person," the county statement says.

Although Friday's statement about threats doesn't mention names, Supervisor Les Baugh said Tuesday on Facebook that he received death threats.

“I’m going to stab you to death with a large knife,“ is one threat Baugh said he received.

He said the threat included this warning: “Keep your eye out for a small clown car because I’ll be jumping out and carving you like a pumpkin.”

Baugh said another death threat was made against his family.

The supervisor said the threats have been documented and filed with law enforcement.

"I am extremely confident law enforcement will get to the bottom of it as they always do," Baugh said on his Facebook page.

Supervisor Mary Rickert responded to a reporter's inquiry via a text message Thursday night in which she said law enforcement and the county would issue a statement on Friday.

