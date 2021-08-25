Law enforcement investigating pharmacy break-ins

Aug. 25—Overnight break-ins at pharmacies in Aberdeen and Baldwyn fit the same M.O. as similar recent break-ins in Starkville and Kosciusko. In all of these cases, prescriptions have been taken, according to Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.

He said Currie's Pharmacy, located alongside Highway 145, was broken into sometime after midnight Wednesday.

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating the local case.

Shumpert added a little bit of cash was taken from Currie's Pharmacy in addition to prescriptions.

According to a Currie's Pharmacy Facebook post, the business will be closed until further notice. Pictures with the post show the drive-thru window busted out, and a block of wood was pictured on the ground.

Anyone with any information in the case should call the APD at 369-6454 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.