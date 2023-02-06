Law enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail

Feb. 5—A 31-year-old male, William T. McGaughy, an inmate charged with 1st degree robbery committed suicide in the county jail at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department, the inmate was housed in a cell by himself when officers discovered he attempted a self-harm event of suicide.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began life saving measures until EMS arrived to the scene but the victim was soon pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled for 02-05-2023.

