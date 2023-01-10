Law enforcement investigating shooting in Flour Bluff; traffic on SH 358 'at a crawl'

Police tape is strung up with police sirens flashing in the background.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office and the Corpus Christi Police Department are responding to a shooting in Flour Bluff, bringing traffic to "a crawl" on State Highway 358 westbound, the police department said in a tweet Tuesday.

The department said the sheriff's office "was involved in an officer involved shooting" in the 1200 block of Flour Bluff Drive but did not give more details.

Police officers were assisting at the Oso Bay turnaround.

Sheriff J.C. Hooper could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date by visiting Caller.com.

