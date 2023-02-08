Law enforcement investigating Southern Indiana woman's death as a homicide

Feb. 7—CLARK COUNTY — It's been more than 100 days since Brittney Boman was found in Henryville with a gunshot wound, and over a month since she died while fighting her injury at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

Boman is remembered as a good friend, good sister, avid outdoors person, and someone who enjoyed spending time with her dog.

Her mother, Shawnee Edmiston Goodman, said Boman, who was 29 when she died, was in an abusive relationship before the shooting. Now she's taking a stand to make sure people get out of violent situations.

"I want to be able to help any way I can, so there's no more Brittneys," she said.

Police confirm Boman's boyfriend was present when they arrived at the shooting scene at Brownstown Road in Henryville at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 2, and was arrested and taken into custody for violating a protective order that she'd filed against him. CCSO Assistant Chief Col. Mark Grube said the man's been in jail since. As of Tuesday he hadn't been charged with any crimes related to the shooting.

"We'd urge anyone that knows any info about the Boman case to contact us, via the website (clarkcosheriff.com) or call the dispatch," Grube said. "We are working actively (on the case)."

Grube said there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship, and said anyone who's in an abusive relationship should get help.

"We will get you help anonymously," Grube said, adding people can go to the CCSO website for information. "We will have a (domestic violence) advocate reach out, so maybe a police officer doesn't have to pull into the driveway."

Police said they asked Boman about what happened after the shooting, but couldn't get an answer. Goodman said her daughter was in extreme physical pain after the shooting and might have been afraid to say anything.

Story continues

While Goodman waits for charges in her daughter's case, she's jumping into action to raise money in Boman's honor.

"I am very surprised that just writing about her story on Facebook has touched so many people, and given them the strength to get out of a bad relationship," Goodman said. "There are so many people that are following her story, and care, and are using her as an example."

She said Boman lost her son, Camden, at birth in 2021 and had been dealing with some personal problems ever since.

Last year, Goodman started Cots for Camden, a charity in honor of Boman's son, that provided three CuddleCots to hospitals in Indiana. Cots For Camden also raised $2,500 for counseling materials for Pathways To Hope. In total, Cots For Camden has raised $13,000.

For Boman, she's hosting a concert that will benefit St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities in New Albany.

"They work with domestic violence; they just started a shelter about a year ago to help women in imminent danger to have some place to go," Goodman said.

"I felt like that was very pertinent to Brittney's situation. I want to be able to help in any way I can, so there's no more Brittneys."

The Mad Taxpayers will play the concert at the Sellersburg Moose Lodge from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 1.

Goodman said there will also be a silent auction that day and all proceeds from both the concert and auction will be given to St. Elizabeth.

People who can't make the concert, but still want to donate, can go to http://www.stecharities.org/donate/ and put "Love, Brittney" in the notes section of the donation.

She said she hopes someone will be charged soon in connection with Brittney's case.

"(Justice is) that somebody is going to be held accountable for what they did to her," Goodman said. "So they can't really do that to anybody else."