Law enforcement involved in shooting in Fresno. Sheriff’s office reports ‘active scene’

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in west Fresno.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti at 2:55 p.m. reported “an active scene” on Valentine Avenue between Shaw and San Jose.

Botti said it was not clear which agency member fired.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, he said.

The sheriff’s office advised residents to avoid the area.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

