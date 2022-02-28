Law enforcement involved in standoff at Quality Inn

Feb. 27—Spokespeople from both the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Somerset Police Department stated that the Quality Inn on U.S. 27 has been evacuated due to a male having barricaded himself in a room there.

Both PCSO Major Jeff Hancock and SPD Captain Mike Correll said that law enforcement are in negotiations with the male suspect, whom they decline to identify at this time.

Both spokesmen did say that, in opposition of social media rumors, they do not believe the suspect is Shannon Gilday, the man accused of killing Richmond resident Jordan Morgan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info is available.