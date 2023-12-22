Law enforcement involved in tri-county pursuit

Dec. 21—The Andrews County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday from Dawson County Communications of a vehicle pursuit coming from Dawson County into Andrews County on SH 115, a news release said. The suspect vehicle was a 2003 white Chevy Tahoe.

Andrews County Deputies deployed spike strips on SH 115, 14 miles east of Andrews. The suspect avoided the spikes and was swerving into oncoming traffic. Andrews Police Officers and Andrews Deputies also deployed spike strips at SH 115 and SH 176, east of Andrews. The suspect avoided the spikes almost striking law enforcement vehicles. The suspect vehicle then came into contact with an Andrews County Constable's patrol vehicle and lost control striking a utility pole in the 1500 block of SH 176 east of the Andrews City limits ending the pursuit, the release said.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident and identified as 28-year-old Jose Luis Viera, Jr., out of Portales, New Mexico.

The suspect was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The suspect was then transported to the Andrews County Jail and charged with Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief. The suspect also has multiple outstanding arrest warrants out of New Mexico. Further charges are pending. Thank you to Andrews Constable Pct 1, Andrews Police, Big Spring Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lamesa Police, Dawson County Sheriff's Office, and Dawson County Constable, the release concluded.