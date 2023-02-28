Law enforcement leaders: DNA testing takes months, MN crime lab needs more money

The average turn-around time for DNA testing at Minnesota’s state crime lab is more than four months, leading law enforcement leaders to sound the alarm Tuesday. They said with more funding for additional staff, the standard time for DNA processing should drop to one month.

Between 2015 and 2019, violent crime and weapons cases submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime laboratory grew at least 10 percent every year. In 2020, the cases jumped nearly 30 percent and that level of growth has persisted, said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

It matters because faster turnaround times in forensic testing means cases should be getting to prosecutors’ desks more quickly to bring charges against people, said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who hosted a press conference Tuesday with law enforcement leaders.

With an increase in violent crime in recent years and the BCA crime lab being the place that most evidence is sent for testing, demand for testing far outpaces the BCA’s capacity, which has led to a backlog, said Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

“Solving any crime is dependent on many pieces of a puzzle coming together,” he said. “Unfortunately, right now, victims of those crimes and local law enforcement agencies are having to wait too long for one important piece — the scientific evidence.”

Gov. Tim Walz is advocating for funding to get to a 30-day turnaround time for DNA testing — proposing adding $6.1 million to the BCA’s budget in fiscal year 2024 and $5.1 million in additional ongoing funding starting in fiscal year 2025; there would be 39 employees added. Legislators haven’t yet introduced bills with the funding, but are expected to soon, according to the Ramsey County attorney’s office.

The state crime lab completed 730 forensic testing and DNA reports in January at the lab’s capacity. “But after several years of evidence submissions far outpacing that capacity, we now have a 3,800 case backlog,” Evans said. “We can’t keep up with the current case submissions or gain ground in that backlog with our current staffing.”

Story continues

Cases that pose the most risk to the public are prioritized for DNA testing, Evans said.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office is funding a DNA scientist at the BCA for the next year to focus on Ramsey County cases, Choi said. The $110,000 comes from civil asset forfeiture dollars. The move will allow Ramsey County to prioritize cases for DNA testing, “but the reality is that a local unit of government shouldn’t have to do this,” Choi said.

Related Articles