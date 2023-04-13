Law enforcement logs for April 13

Apr. 13—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

April 3

Report of a car and house egged on Third Avenue Southeast.

Report of damage to an ATM in the 10 block of Basin Street Northwest. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 5

Report of graffiti in the area of J Street and Second Avenue Northeast.

April 7

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of C Street Northwest. A spare tire and wheel were taken from the bed of a pickup truck.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 8

Report of a storage unit broken into on A Street Northeast. A diaper bag was taken.

Report of graffiti in the 400 block of Division Street East.

Report of graffiti in the 200 block of D Street Northwest.

April 9

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast. Bike was later recovered in the area of Orchard Avenue and Cottage Street Southeast.

April 10

Report of graffiti on a residence in the 900 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

Report of a vehicle shot with a paintball in the 300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 11

Report of a hit-and-run collision in the 500 block of D Street Southeast. Vehicle 1 left the scene, then returned. Vehicle 2 was totaled and vehicle 1 sustained reportable damage. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured but refused medical treatment.

Grant Co. Jail

April 4

Natividad J. Barajas Cisneros, 60, Mattawa, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Jesus A. Cervantes, 18, Keizer, booked on felony harassment — domestic violence.

Rikkiann Elisa Garcia Lalk, 28, Richland, booked on a Department of Corrections detention order.

Leona Louise Sutton, 45, Keller, booked on a U.S. Marshals warrant relating to a weapons offense.

Jerry Pablo West, 18, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Story continues

April 5

Jacob Anton Leal, 20, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to failure to register as a sex offender.

April 6

Amador Silva Ochoa, 26, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Steven Daniel Fazio, 41, Soap Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Miguel Antonio Nanez, 46, Yakima, booked on an Oregon warrant relating to second-degree assault.

April 7

Luis Maldonado Vilchis, 32, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Martin Octavio Montalvan, 24, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

Eliseo Valdobinos, 22, Quincy, booked on first-degree trafficking in stolen property and residential burglary.

Andy Garza, 45, Soap Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespass and a Department of Corrections warrant relating to a probation violation.

Ryan James Peter Klein, 46, MarDon, booked on attempting to elude a police vehicle, as well as an Idaho warrant relating to possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

April 8

Melvin B. Davila Segura, 38, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree criminal trespass, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault and second- and first-degree criminal trespass.

April 9

Derek Lee Alvarado, 33, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and violation of a no-contact order.

Lucinda R. Mack, 40, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

Moses Lake PD

March 29

Report of an attempt to steal a cart full of merchandise from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way. Suspect abandoned the cart in the parking lot and left the scene.

Report of a vehicle keyed in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

March 30

Report of a toolbox stolen in the 3500 block of West Sage Road. Tools inside were valued at $500.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of pet food stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

March 31

Report of theft from two businesses in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject was taken into custody at a third business.,

April 1

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at North Frontage Road East and Road F.8.

April 2

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

April 3

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of West Third Avenue. A second catalytic converter was partially cut off but not taken.

Report of an iPhone stolen in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

April 4

Report of a door damaged at a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of tools valued at approximately $1,500 stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of South Alder Street.

April 5

Report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $1200 bill at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of shoes stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle having its back window broken out from a passing vehicle, possibly with a CO2 gun.

April 6

Report of a backpack containing items valued at approximately $650 stolen out of a vehicle in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a U-Haul truck stolen from a business in the 1400 block of East Wheeler Road.