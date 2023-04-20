Law enforcement logs for April 20

Apr. 20—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

April 12

Report of an assault on Basin Street Southwest. Suspect came to reporting party's trailer wanting the reporting party to sign paperwork, and when the reporting party declined, suspect reportedly grabbed him around the next and pulled backward.

April 13

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of E Street Northeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 14

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 15

Report of an assault at a restaurant in the 1200 block of Basin Street Southwest. Subject reportedly threw a burger at an employee for adding cheese to the burger when the suspect requested no cheese. The subject fled toward Banks Lake.

Report of a burglary on G Street Northeast. The door of the residence was damaged. Reporting party believes the suspect is a former roommate.

April 16

Report of gang graffiti in the 1000 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of vehicle prowls in the 200 block of D Street Southwest. Two batteries were stolen from the trunk of one vehicle, and credit cards and ammunition from another vehicle.

Grant County Jail

April 9

Kelsey Renee Lebow, 29, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Michael McCurty, 37, Grand Coulee, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

April 12

James Warren Calvert, 65, Warden, booked on an Oregon state secret indictment relating to first-degree theft.

Christopher Eugene Smith, 38, Ephrata, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Wilfrido Chavez Gomez, 29, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Amber Lynn Mitchell, 32, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Emil Atic, 31, Renton, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Marcos A. Garcia, 25, booked on second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of stolen property.

April 14

Anabel Nunez, 30, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary.

Adrian David Zavala, 27, Moses Lake, booked on DUI, poerating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock and obstructing a law enforcement officer, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, third-degree driving with license suspended and hit-and-run unattended.

April 15

Natalie Nicole Hussey, 25, Ephrata, booked on DUI and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jose Alfredo Perez, 38, Moses Lake, booked on unlawful imprisonment, aiming or discharging a weapon and unlawful carrying or handling of weapons.

Wayne Bert Symonds, 59, Ephrata, booked on disorderly conduct.

Edward Grant Crawford, 52, Seattle, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary.

Filiberto Venacio Guatemala, 34, booked on DUI.