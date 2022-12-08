Law enforcement logs for Dec. 8

Dec. 8—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 30

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Dec. 1

Report of tires slashed on two vehicles on Basin Street Southwest.

Dec. 2

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of Second Avenue and D Street Northwest.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Dec. 3

Report of money and a phone stolen from a business in the 300 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Grant County Jail

Nov. 30

Phoenix Drake Capetillo, 20, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Warrant relating to DUI.

Dec. 2

Ashley Renea Bloomfield, 35, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Dec. 3

Monica Lopez-Delamora, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Connor Robert Trevino, 28, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 4

Jose Eduardo Mendoza, 30, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree criminal trespass.

Carlos Jalomo, 54, Warden, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

Dec. 1

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Dec. 2

Report of a gas can stolen in the 900 block of South Camas Place.

Report of trespassing in the 1000 block of South Grant Street. Subjects were in the reporting party's RV and using power from his outlet.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of Hansen Road Northeast.

Report of liquor stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 4200 block of Grape Drive Northeast. Vehicle had been reported earlier in the day in Warden.

Report of a rear-end non-injury collision at East Ninth Avenue and South Garden Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject fled before officers' arrival but dropped some of the merchandise.

Report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run at South Division Street and West Nelson Road.

Dec. 3

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at West Third Avenue and South Holly Street.

Report of multiple food items stolen at a business in the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of two propane tanks valued at $100 stolen in the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Dec. 4

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive. Suspect attempted to steal saw blades and batteries but was caught and the items were recovered.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Suspect cut packaging on items and left the store.

Report of a cart full or merchandise stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Dec. 5

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of South Skyline Drive. A credit card was reportedly stolen.