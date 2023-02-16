Law enforcement logs for Feb. 16

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Feb. 16—The reports below were provided by the police department or jail indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Feb. 8

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Feb. 11

Report of a vehicle prowl on K Street Northeast. A backpack containing a Chromebook and about $20 in change were stolen.

Feb. 13

Report of a window damaged in the 300 block of Alder Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of L Street Southeast.

Feb. 14

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of C Street Northwest.

Grant Co. Jail

Feb. 9

Caden Curtis Rudin, 25, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant county Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to physical control.

Adrian Bentancourt Pruneda, 51, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and making false statements to a public servant and a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree criminal trespass.

Feb. 10

Amelia Jeanne Paris, 32, Ephrata, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Cristie Lee Dawn Lemons, 40, Soap Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Loren Lucille Lawrence, 22, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Brandon J. Cirame, 35, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Moses Raymond Ward, 29, Ephrata, booked on first-degree criminal trespass, violation of a no-contact order and making false statements to a public servant.

Feb. 11

Frank Dwight Garcia, 36, Moses Lake, booked on DUI, no ignition interlock, refusal to comply and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Terrance Kyler Jim, 24, Grand Coulee, booked on violation of a no-contact order and resisting arrest.

Juan Jose Serrano Berrios, 43, Mattawa, booked on first-degree assault — domestic violence.

Maria Martinez Hernandez, 34, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Feb. 12

Taylor Nichole Gorman, 29, Grand coulee, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Roberto Rueda Romero, 27, Quincy, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Korina Estella Pruneda, 24, Quincy, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill and second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Loren Lucille Lawrence, 22, Ephrata, booked on violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.

Moses Ward Raymond, 29, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Librado Guerreo Diaz, 42, Quincy, booked on violation of a restraining order — domestic violence.

Feb. 14

Carol Sue Gerber, 61, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Jorge Luis Ruiz, 24, Quincy, booked on second-degree assault, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Michael Medrano, 31, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Cristofer Raul Ozuna Garcia, 24, Royal City, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Andres Hernandez Asencio, 52, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault.

Moses Lake PD

Feb. 8

Report of a fence cut in the 100 block of West Valley Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

Report of merchandise valued at approximately $1,000 stolen from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of propane tanks stolen in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Feb. 10

Report of a bag containing clothing valued at $150 stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2200 block of South Crestmont Drive. Unknown vehicle struck the front bumper and side panel on a parked vehicle during the night.

Report of a sweatshirt stolen from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Feb. 11

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 8100 block of Scott Road Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1000 block of South Skyline Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. Passenger in vehicle 1 sustained a broken nose and the driver of vehicle 1 was taken into custody for DUI.

Feb. 12

Report of cigarettes stolen from a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle broken into and a passport stolen in the 300 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Feb. 13

Report of a jeep stolen in the 300 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of South Lakeland Drive.

Report of spray-painted graffiti on a Grant Transit Authority bus.

