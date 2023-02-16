Law enforcement logs for Feb. 16

Feb. 16—The reports below were provided by the police department or jail indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Feb. 8

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Feb. 11

Report of a vehicle prowl on K Street Northeast. A backpack containing a Chromebook and about $20 in change were stolen.

Feb. 13

Report of a window damaged in the 300 block of Alder Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of L Street Southeast.

Feb. 14

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of C Street Northwest.

Grant Co. Jail

Feb. 9

Caden Curtis Rudin, 25, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant county Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to physical control.

Adrian Bentancourt Pruneda, 51, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and making false statements to a public servant and a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree criminal trespass.

Feb. 10

Amelia Jeanne Paris, 32, Ephrata, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Cristie Lee Dawn Lemons, 40, Soap Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Loren Lucille Lawrence, 22, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Brandon J. Cirame, 35, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Moses Raymond Ward, 29, Ephrata, booked on first-degree criminal trespass, violation of a no-contact order and making false statements to a public servant.

Feb. 11

Frank Dwight Garcia, 36, Moses Lake, booked on DUI, no ignition interlock, refusal to comply and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Terrance Kyler Jim, 24, Grand Coulee, booked on violation of a no-contact order and resisting arrest.

Juan Jose Serrano Berrios, 43, Mattawa, booked on first-degree assault — domestic violence.

Maria Martinez Hernandez, 34, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Feb. 12

Taylor Nichole Gorman, 29, Grand coulee, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Roberto Rueda Romero, 27, Quincy, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Korina Estella Pruneda, 24, Quincy, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill and second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Loren Lucille Lawrence, 22, Ephrata, booked on violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.

Moses Ward Raymond, 29, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Librado Guerreo Diaz, 42, Quincy, booked on violation of a restraining order — domestic violence.

Feb. 14

Carol Sue Gerber, 61, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Jorge Luis Ruiz, 24, Quincy, booked on second-degree assault, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Michael Medrano, 31, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Cristofer Raul Ozuna Garcia, 24, Royal City, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Andres Hernandez Asencio, 52, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault.

Moses Lake PD

Feb. 8

Report of a fence cut in the 100 block of West Valley Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

Report of merchandise valued at approximately $1,000 stolen from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of propane tanks stolen in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Feb. 10

Report of a bag containing clothing valued at $150 stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2200 block of South Crestmont Drive. Unknown vehicle struck the front bumper and side panel on a parked vehicle during the night.

Report of a sweatshirt stolen from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Feb. 11

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 8100 block of Scott Road Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1000 block of South Skyline Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. Passenger in vehicle 1 sustained a broken nose and the driver of vehicle 1 was taken into custody for DUI.

Feb. 12

Report of cigarettes stolen from a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a vehicle broken into and a passport stolen in the 300 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Feb. 13

Report of a jeep stolen in the 300 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of South Lakeland Drive.

Report of spray-painted graffiti on a Grant Transit Authority bus.