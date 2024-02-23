Law enforcement logs for Feb. 23, 2024

Feb. 23—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Feb. 14

Report of a female child being dragged by a male and a female subject out of a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Officers reviewed video with the business's manager and verified that the child had come into the business with the same adults she left with.

Feb. 15

Report of a package stolen in the 10 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of an overdose in the 10 block of Basin Street Southwest. Reporting party administered Narcan. Subject was awake when law enforcement arrived. Subject was checked by EMS but refused transport.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at A Street Northeast and Division Avenue East. Vehicle 2 was stopped at the stop sign on A Street and vehicle 1 slid on the ice, steered to the left to try to avoid a collision and struck vehicle 2's rear bumper.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at A Street and Pioneer Avenue Southeast.

Report of marijuana product and paraphernalia found in a backpack at Ephrata Middle School.

Report of a motorcycle collision at Basin Street and First Avenue Southwest. Subject was riding a small 49cc trail bike when his brakes failed and he struck a stop sign. Subject sustained a minor injury.

Feb. 19

Report of tagging.

Report of juveniles playing with BB guns and pointing them at other juveniles. Officers contacted several of the youths and spoke to them about playing with BB guns.

Report of a package stolen in the 1100 block of Cottage Street Southeast.

Report of a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Alder Street Southwest. Driver suffered a medical emergency and hit a building. Driver was treated at the scene. Building sustained extensive damage.

Feb. 20

Report of a female subject having a manic episode in the 300 block of D Street Southwest. Officer took subject to Columbia Basin Hospital and contacted her family. Subject left with her family and Renew will follow up.

Grant Co. Jail

Feb. 15

Heather Christine Howard, 36, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Jesse Allan Jerentowski, 43, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Jay Vicente Arizmendi, 35, Quincy, booked on felony violation of a no-contact order with assault.

Kevin Parker Hankins, 49, Cresent Bar, booked on violation of a protection order.

Tyler Joshua Wisdom Naranjo, 22, Mattawa, booked on unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Feb. 18

Renee Anne Marie Olson, 37, Ephrata, booked on a Chelan County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Adrian Adame Madrid, 33, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Courtney Elizabeth Wilhoite, 35, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Shandi Charlene Spicer, 38, Ephrata, booked on third-degree malicious mischief, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and trip permit violation.

Paul Thom Chimbwinja, 48, Columnus, booked on felony DUI, as well as a King County warrant relating to physical control under the influence.

Justin W. McKinney, 40, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft.

Cameran Michael Bennett, 34, Mattawa, booked on violation of a protection order — domestic violence.

Feb. 19

Nathan James Huelle, 47, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Christina Foshee Milner, 35, Moses Lake, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill.

Cory Michael Dahl, 27, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Alfredo Ochoa Castaneda, 31, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree robbery.

Feb. 21

Yerimar Castro Preciado, 22, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Devon Leon Ray Ford, 26, Booked on unlawful imprisonment, third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Moses Lake PD

Feb. 20

Report of theft from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue. One of the suspects was identified by video.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway.

Feb. 21

Report of a tenant self-wiring a PUD box to bring power into their home.

Report of a computer valued at approximately $1,200 stolen from a residence on Olympic Drive Northeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of components from a heat pump, valued at $10,980, stolen from a business in the 1300 block of East Hunter Place.