Law enforcement logs for Jan. 25

Jan. 26—The reports below were provided by the police departments and jails indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Jan. 18

Report of a cart full of merchandise pushed out of a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle window shot out with a BB.

Jan. 19

Report of a phone and a jar of change stolen from a residence on G Street Southwest.

Jan. 21

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of First Avenue Northeast.

Report of catalytic converters stolen off of several Ephrata School District vehicles.

Grant Co. Jail

Jan. 17

Guadalupe Vargas, 54, Nespelem, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Samuel D. Alvarez, 24, Quincy, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

Jan. 18

Brian A. Smith, 32, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to stop.

Ashlee Marie Annis, 37, Soap Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to failure to transfer title.

Michael Lee Gold, 57, Washougal, booked on second-degree malicious mischief.

Jan. 19

Felipe Jesus Flores, 23, Yakima, booked on first-degree criminal trespass.

Jan. 20

David Alan Falconer, 48, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault.

Jan. 21

Jesus Burciaga, 28, Othello, booked on harassment, DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Bruce Marvin Roderick, 59, Electric City, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to felony DUI and violation of ignition interlock warrant.

Jan. 22

Candido Jacinto Pascual, 26, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jan. 23

Leilani Mae Ibsen, 59, Grand Coulee, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and violation of a no-contact order.

Adrian Alexander Hernandez, 26, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Trevor Glenn Schaffer, 29, Warden, booked on second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Victor Leon Solis, 31, Moses Lake, booked for theft of a motor vehicle.

Kolton Joseph Dana, 30, Soap Lake, booked on drive-by shooting and assault with a deadly weapon.

Victoria Lynn Rubio, 25, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Christian Lee Arehart, 26, Shelton, booked on felony eluding, third-degree driving with license suspended, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Belen Rachel Villareal, 35, Moses Lake, booked on a Department of Corrections warrant relating to first-degree burglary.

Eliseo Villegas, 26, Moses Lake, booked on attempting to elude.

Jan. 24

Jacob W. Eubanks, 32, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree assault.

Felipe Jesus Flores, 23, Yakima, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Charlene Marie Smith, 53, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary.

Nathan Earl Holman, 62, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

Amanda R. Floyd, 38, Soap Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Nichole Celeste Brophy, 41, Kelso, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Jan. 25

Todd Ronald Williams, 56, Searchlight, booked on unlawful imprisonment, violation of a no-contact order with assault and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jennifer Lynn Sexton, 47, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

Jan. 17

Report of a garden cart stolen in the 400 block of South Alder Street.

Report of damage to the pump house at Lower Peninsula Park.

Report of plastic bags containing rice and notes associated with a white supremacy group left outside residences in the 900 block of South Clover Drive.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a battery stolen out of a vehicle in the 9900 block of Sunny Drive Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at East Wheeler and South Hamilton roads.

Report of attempted shoplifting from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Nelson Road.

Jan. 18

Report of a fence tagged in the 1000 block of South Garden Drive.

Report of tools stolen from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of an electric bike valued at $1,200 stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Road L and Wheeler Road Northeast.

Report of damage to a shed at Cascade Park.