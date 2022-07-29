Law enforcement logs for July 29, 2022

Jul. 28—The items below are consolidated reports from Columbia Basin law enforcement agencies. All those named as defendants or suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata Police Department

July 7

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspects.

Report of damage to a vehicle in the area of Eighth Avenue and Basin Street Northwest. Reporting party was driving when he heard his rear window shatter.

July 8

Report of damage to a vehicle in the area of Fourth Avenue and Basin Street Northwest. Reporting party was driving when her rear window shattered. The window remained together due to tinting. One impact point was located, possibly caused by a rock of a BB.

July 9

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. A home computer was taken.

July 11

Report of a two-vehicle collision in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 1 was attempting to park and surged forward, striking vehicle 2, which was unoccupied.

Report of a jacket and medicine containers stolen from the front yard or porch of a residence in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest. The subject was located and the items were recovered.

Report of damage to signs in the 300 block of Basin Street Northwest.

July 12

Report of damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of G Street Northeast.

July 13

Report of graffiti on E Street Northwest.

Report of graffiti on the side of a residence in the 300 block of D Street Northwest.

Report of a subject being belligerent and threatening staff at the Ephrata Public Library. The subject was trespassed from the library for a year.

Report of a cart full of hardware-related items pushed out of a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of four bottles of wine stolen from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a victim being shot with a BB gun while walking on C Street Southwest near Fifth Avenue Southwest. An unknown assailant was driving past in a pickup truck.

July 15

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at SR-282 and A Street Southeast. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to vehicle 2, which was already in the roundabout.

Report of a three-vehicle collision on the overpass on SR-282. The driver of vehicle 1 fell asleep at the wheel and went east from SR-28 onto SR-282 in the westbound lane. Vehicle 1 struck vehicle 2, then slid around and struck vehicle 3.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1100 block of Cottage Street Southeast. Fuel had been siphoned out of the vehicle.

July 16

Report of a burglary in the 100 block of H Street Southeast. A TV was taken.

July 18

Report of damage to the windows of a business in the 10 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of glass broken at a business in the 300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 19

Report of tagging and damage to a church in the 10 block of Crest Drive.

Othello Police Department

July 13

Report of a wallet stolen out of a vehicle on South Fourth Avenue.

Report of damage to a vehicle on South Shady Lane.

Report of a vehicle prowl on East Ash Street.

Report of keys, purse and wallet stolen out of a vehicle.

July 17

Report of a broken vehicle window.

Report of a stolen catalytic converter.

July 18

Report of a wallet taken out of a vehicle.

Report of juveniles starting a fire with toilet paper from the restrooms near the baseball field.

July 19

Report of hit-and-run of a motorcycle.

Grant County Jail

July 12

Cody Jacob Camacho, 23, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ryan Raymond Albert Angel, 30, Camano Island, transferred via mini-chain on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft.

Myra Liliana Valle, 22, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Carlos Salas Gutierrez, 39, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ryan Nicole Raymond, 42, Coulee City, booked on a Department of Corrections arrest/detention order.

July 13

Robert Gerald Gwinn, 42, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree assault, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting of domestic violence, second-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree driving with license suspended, unlawful carrying of a weapon, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass, and Grant County District Court warrants relating to first-degree driving with license suspended and fourth-degree assault.

Alfonso Flores Chavez, 40, Moses Lake,m booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to a violation of a no-contact order.

July 14

Jonathan Lawrence Randall, 42, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary and second-degree vehicle prowl, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jorge Vargas Mendez, 40, Quincy, booked on first-degree rape of a child.

Emanuel Osorio Aparicio, 35, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Charlotte Marie Wiester, 74, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Devon Ray Knauss, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 15

Thomas Salazar Cantu, 48, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

July 16

Tyler Dalton McGhee, 39, Moses Lake, booked for violation of a no-contact order.

Francisco Javier Navarro, 18, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jessica Ann Diaz, 39, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault and a Kittitas County Superior Court warrant relating to failure to pay restitution.

Jacob William DeLeeuw, 24, Quincy, booked on first-degree assault.

July 17

Michael Cantu Garza, 43, Othello, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Eliseo Villegas, 26, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Bruce Eldon Hargrave, 41, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and second-degree criminal trespass.

Elliot Ray Miller, 31, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 18

Robert James Curtis, 30, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence,as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

Moses Lake Police Department

July 8

Report of a burglary in the 3700 block of Road N Northeast. Gate chain was cut and a plasma cutter, several large spools of copper wire and the keys to several forklifts were taken.

Report of a burglary in the 9300 block of Beacon Road Northeast. A truck with a trailer containing tools and two mowers was stolen.

Report of oriented strand board valued at approximately $2,000 stolen form a construction site in the 1000 block of South Aspen Road.

Report of attempted shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a video game console stolen in the 2800 block of West Driggs Drive.

Report of theft of a bottle of liquor at a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a wallet stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

July 9

Report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $100 bill in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in the intersection of South Rees Street and East Burr Avenue. Vehicle 1 failed to yield the right-of-way and struck vehicle 2.

Report of $40 cash stolen from a customer at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of an attempt to steal camping chairs and a tent from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. The suspect was located about a block away.

July 10

Report of a $20 bill and two weeks' worth of medication stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of East Hill Avenue.

Report of two kayaks with a combined estimated value of $1,800 stolen from a storage unit in the 8500 block of Broad Street Northeast.

Report of a burglary in the 1000 block of West Charlotte Street A large TV was stolen.

July 11

Report of mail stolen in the 1300 block of South Monroe Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

July 12

Report of a collision between a vehicle and a house in the 3500 block of West Sage Road. Driver agreed to cover the cost of repair to the house.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 2000 block of South Stirling Avenue.

Report of fraudulent checks cashed at a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue. The checks were drawn on the account of a business that is no longer in operation.

Report of shoplifting from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of checks stolen and cashed from a business in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue by an employee. Amount stolen was estimated at $4,000.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a cart filled with merchandise pushed out of a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1400 block of West Tennessee Drive. Vehicle's tires were slashed.