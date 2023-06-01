Law enforcement logs for June 1

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·6 min read

Jun. 1—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

May 22

Report of a firearm stolen from a vehicle on E Street Southeast.

May 23

Report of a hit-and-run on L Street Northeast.

May 24

Report of diesel fuel stolen out of a vehicle in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest. The vehicle's valves were damaged in the theft.

Report of fuel stolen out of a vehicle in the 500 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a vehicle window broken on Nob Hill Drive.

May 25

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Fourth Avenue and D Street Northwest.

May 26

Report of tagging in the 10 block of Alder Street Northwest.

May 27

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of D Street Northeast.

May 28

Report of fuel siphoned from a vehicle on F Street Southwest.

May 30

Report of theft in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of D Street Northeast. A cordless weed trimmer, two batteries and a folding tool kit were stolen.

Grant County Jail

May 25

Jerome Michael Mead, 39, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree theft.

May 26

Benjamin Earl Garfield, 34, Quincy, booked on attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and delivery, manufacture or possession of methamphetamine.

Victor Felipe Renteria Vega, 27, Moses Lake, booked on alien in unlawful possession of a firearm.

Troy Louis Claunch, 53, Ephrata, booked on violation of a protection order.

Carlos Renteria Robledo, 29, Wapato, booked on second-degree robbery.

Dustin James Stutheit, 43, Rathdrum, booked on DUI.

May 28

Darwin Gene Overby, 50, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Gary Dale Hutt, 49, Moses Lake, booked on a Lincoln County warrant relating to first-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Ramona Lousie Gonzales, 31, Moses Lake, booked on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Troy David Meseberg, 41, Ephrata, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nico Ricardo Perez, 25, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Gerald Keith Lee, 48, Moses Lake, booked on DUI and second-degree driving with license suspended, as well as a Benton County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

May 29

Levi Stirling Godfrey, 32, Moses Lake, booked on DUI and hit-and-run collision causing injury.

Aldo Chayanne Villa Avalos, 34, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, violation of a no-contact order with assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Terry William Nieto, 50, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Raymond William M. Lazier, 50, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, as well as three Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft.

Moses Lake PD

May 17

Report of a butane torch stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Baker Street.

Report of graffiti on a bus stop window in the 1600 block of South Pilgrim Street.

Report of rocks thrown at a vehicle in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a wallet taken out of a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Division Street.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 900 block of North Central Road.

Report of a vehicle window broken out in the 2200 block of West Basin Street.

May 18

Report of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90. Vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for DUI.

Report of a vehicle colliding with a power pole in the 1500 block of Moses Lake Steel.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of East Nelson Road.

Report of vehicle prowl in the 400 block of South Linden Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a backpack set on fire in the 700 block of North Central Drive.

May 19

Report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of South Monroe Street.

Report of a counterfeit $100 bill passed at a business in the 3000 block of West Broadway Avenue. $80 worth of fuel had been pumped and the subjects had driven away before the counterfeit was noticed.

May 20

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 1400 block of South Cougar Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 900 block of Northwest Sunburst Court.

Report of theft of merchandise valued at $458.21 from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Blue Heron Park.

May 21

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1000 block of South Division Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a debit card stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

May 22

Report of graffiti at North Daniel and West Gary streets.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Stratford Road and East Broadway Avenue. Both vehicles were stopped at a red light. Vehicle 1, which was pulling a long trailer, attempted to turn right onto North Stratford Road and failed to negotiate the turn, striking vehicle 2.

Report of boots stolen form a business in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of fuel stolen from a vehicle through a hole drilled in the gas tank in the 600 block of South Balsam Street.

Report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue. Pedestrian was examined by paramedics and driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Report of theft form a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive. Employees recovered the stolen merchandise.

Report of a vehicle keyed in the 1100 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a stolen bicycle recovered in the 200 block of East Inglewood Drive.

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

May 23

Report of a tablet stolen in the 2300 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of approximately $100 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hole drilled in the fuel tank of a vehicle in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of clothing stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of theft from a business in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.