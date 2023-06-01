Law enforcement logs for June 1

Jun. 1—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

May 22

Report of a firearm stolen from a vehicle on E Street Southeast.

May 23

Report of a hit-and-run on L Street Northeast.

May 24

Report of diesel fuel stolen out of a vehicle in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest. The vehicle's valves were damaged in the theft.

Report of fuel stolen out of a vehicle in the 500 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a vehicle window broken on Nob Hill Drive.

May 25

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Fourth Avenue and D Street Northwest.

May 26

Report of tagging in the 10 block of Alder Street Northwest.

May 27

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of D Street Northeast.

May 28

Report of fuel siphoned from a vehicle on F Street Southwest.

May 30

Report of theft in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of D Street Northeast. A cordless weed trimmer, two batteries and a folding tool kit were stolen.

Grant County Jail

May 25

Jerome Michael Mead, 39, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree theft.

May 26

Benjamin Earl Garfield, 34, Quincy, booked on attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and delivery, manufacture or possession of methamphetamine.

Victor Felipe Renteria Vega, 27, Moses Lake, booked on alien in unlawful possession of a firearm.

Troy Louis Claunch, 53, Ephrata, booked on violation of a protection order.

Carlos Renteria Robledo, 29, Wapato, booked on second-degree robbery.

Dustin James Stutheit, 43, Rathdrum, booked on DUI.

May 28

Darwin Gene Overby, 50, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Gary Dale Hutt, 49, Moses Lake, booked on a Lincoln County warrant relating to first-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Ramona Lousie Gonzales, 31, Moses Lake, booked on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Troy David Meseberg, 41, Ephrata, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nico Ricardo Perez, 25, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Gerald Keith Lee, 48, Moses Lake, booked on DUI and second-degree driving with license suspended, as well as a Benton County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

May 29

Levi Stirling Godfrey, 32, Moses Lake, booked on DUI and hit-and-run collision causing injury.

Aldo Chayanne Villa Avalos, 34, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, violation of a no-contact order with assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Terry William Nieto, 50, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Raymond William M. Lazier, 50, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, as well as three Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft.

Moses Lake PD

May 17

Report of a butane torch stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Baker Street.

Report of graffiti on a bus stop window in the 1600 block of South Pilgrim Street.

Report of rocks thrown at a vehicle in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a wallet taken out of a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Division Street.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 900 block of North Central Road.

Report of a vehicle window broken out in the 2200 block of West Basin Street.

May 18

Report of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90. Vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for DUI.

Report of a vehicle colliding with a power pole in the 1500 block of Moses Lake Steel.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of East Nelson Road.

Report of vehicle prowl in the 400 block of South Linden Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a backpack set on fire in the 700 block of North Central Drive.

May 19

Report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of South Monroe Street.

Report of a counterfeit $100 bill passed at a business in the 3000 block of West Broadway Avenue. $80 worth of fuel had been pumped and the subjects had driven away before the counterfeit was noticed.

May 20

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 1400 block of South Cougar Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 900 block of Northwest Sunburst Court.

Report of theft of merchandise valued at $458.21 from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Blue Heron Park.

May 21

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1000 block of South Division Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a debit card stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

May 22

Report of graffiti at North Daniel and West Gary streets.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Stratford Road and East Broadway Avenue. Both vehicles were stopped at a red light. Vehicle 1, which was pulling a long trailer, attempted to turn right onto North Stratford Road and failed to negotiate the turn, striking vehicle 2.

Report of boots stolen form a business in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of fuel stolen from a vehicle through a hole drilled in the gas tank in the 600 block of South Balsam Street.

Report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue. Pedestrian was examined by paramedics and driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Report of theft form a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive. Employees recovered the stolen merchandise.

Report of a vehicle keyed in the 1100 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a stolen bicycle recovered in the 200 block of East Inglewood Drive.

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

May 23

Report of a tablet stolen in the 2300 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of approximately $100 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hole drilled in the fuel tank of a vehicle in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of clothing stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of theft from a business in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.