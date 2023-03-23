Law enforcement logs for March 23

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Mar. 23—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office, jail or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

March 8

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

March 10

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Second Avenue and D Street Northwest.

Report of house keys stolen in the 300 block of E Street Northeast.

March 12

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of L Street Northeast.

March 14

Report of a shed broken into in the 500 block of Nat Washington Way. It was unknown whether anything had been taken.

Report of a hit-and-run in the area of First Avenue and C Street Northwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

March 15

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision on Basin Street Southwest near the intersection with SR 282.

Report of a 1996 Honda Accord stolen from a parking space on C Street Northwest.

March 16

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 500 block of C Street Northwest.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen off a motor home in the 1100 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Yakima Street Southeast.

March 17

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle on Basin Street Northwest.

March 19

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

March 8

Kyle Michael Armour, 32, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Amanda Lea Willmorth, 38, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, and third-degree theft, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Brennan Patrick Woods, 25, Kettle Falls, booked on second-degree burglary.

March 10

Mark Delane Wassink, 48. Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to harassment — domestic violence.

March 11

Marcos A. Garcia, 25, Kennewick, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle.

Moses Raymond Ward, 29, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Daniel Mendoza Acosta, 26, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

March 12

Ashleigh Deanne Laney, 39, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree criminal trespass.

Alfonso Cisneros Calderon, 30, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Robert Dwayne Coble, 54, Soap Lake, booked on harassment and resisting arrest.

Amber Nichole Alvarado, 37, Mosses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, DUI,third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and reckless endangerment — domestic violence.

March 13

Jose D. Ventura Gonzalez, 38, Quincy, booked on third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

March 14

John Phillip Contreras, 30, Royal City, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of Schedule I or II narcotics.

Devin Reid Taylor, 37, Moses Lake, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill.

March 15

Austin Ray Bennett, 23, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to obstructing a law enforcement officer, third-degree malicious mischief and vehicle operator refusing to comply with an officer, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to third-degree assault and DUI.

March 16

David Alvin Blocher, 59, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Gabriel Judas Gonzalez, 41, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree vehicle prowl.

Troy Neil Hughes, 43, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Adriana Garza Rodriguez, 42, Warden, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Jorge Vasquez, 25, Soap Lake, booked on first degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Leticia Antonya Bennett, 21, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court material witness warrant.

Austin Warren Colhour, 19, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court material witness warrant.

March 18

Modesto Valencia Aguilar, 39, Ephrata, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment — threat to kill and third-degree malicious mischief.

Charles Russell Erdman, 46, Lind, booked on second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Yader Mendoza Perez, 38, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Misty Rae Winter, 42, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 19

Ronald Allan Gallano Noble, 53, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree trafficking in stolen property and a felony warrant for failure to comply with a jail commitment for DUI.

Jose Contreras Torres, 34, Quincy, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Cedric Eli Sweowat-Joseph, 23, Nespelem, booked on violation of a protection order.

Yerimar Castro Preciado, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Rapheal Disean Jordan, 42, Moses Lake, booked on theft of a motor vehicle.

March 20

Blake Paul Macri, 33, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree criminal trespass.

Andrew Benjamin Nuval, 24, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

March 20

Maria Garcia-Mendoza, 21, Moses Lake, booked on interference with a health care facility.

Timoteo Guerrero Silvas, 53, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jorge L. Sanchez Gutierrez, 36, Yakima, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 21

Shianne Elise Arnold, 26, East Wenatchee, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to displaying a weapon.

Moses Lake PD

March 10

Report of theft at a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 11

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 2100 block of South Belair Drive.

March 12

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way. The suspect was apprehended with the merchandise in his possession.

Report of approximately $600 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 13

Report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue. The passenger window was broken out and three bags of tools stolen.

Report of a hit-and-run of a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

March 14

Report of graffiti at Blue Heron Park.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of East Nelson Road. Vehicle 2 was waiting to turn into the parking lot at Columbia Middle School and was rear-ended by vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 was towed from the scene.

Report of a package of pens stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a sliding glass door shot out with a BB gun at a residence in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a cart full of merchandise pushed out of a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

