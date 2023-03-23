Law enforcement logs for March 23

Mar. 23—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office, jail or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

March 8

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

March 10

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Second Avenue and D Street Northwest.

Report of house keys stolen in the 300 block of E Street Northeast.

March 12

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 10 block of L Street Northeast.

March 14

Report of a shed broken into in the 500 block of Nat Washington Way. It was unknown whether anything had been taken.

Report of a hit-and-run in the area of First Avenue and C Street Northwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

March 15

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision on Basin Street Southwest near the intersection with SR 282.

Report of a 1996 Honda Accord stolen from a parking space on C Street Northwest.

March 16

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 500 block of C Street Northwest.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen off a motor home in the 1100 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Yakima Street Southeast.

March 17

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle on Basin Street Northwest.

March 19

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

March 8

Kyle Michael Armour, 32, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Amanda Lea Willmorth, 38, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary, and third-degree theft, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Brennan Patrick Woods, 25, Kettle Falls, booked on second-degree burglary.

March 10

Mark Delane Wassink, 48. Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to harassment — domestic violence.

March 11

Marcos A. Garcia, 25, Kennewick, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle.

Moses Raymond Ward, 29, Ephrata, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Daniel Mendoza Acosta, 26, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

March 12

Ashleigh Deanne Laney, 39, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree criminal trespass.

Alfonso Cisneros Calderon, 30, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Robert Dwayne Coble, 54, Soap Lake, booked on harassment and resisting arrest.

Amber Nichole Alvarado, 37, Mosses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, DUI,third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and reckless endangerment — domestic violence.

March 13

Jose D. Ventura Gonzalez, 38, Quincy, booked on third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

March 14

John Phillip Contreras, 30, Royal City, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of Schedule I or II narcotics.

Devin Reid Taylor, 37, Moses Lake, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill.

March 15

Austin Ray Bennett, 23, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to obstructing a law enforcement officer, third-degree malicious mischief and vehicle operator refusing to comply with an officer, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to third-degree assault and DUI.

March 16

David Alvin Blocher, 59, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Gabriel Judas Gonzalez, 41, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree vehicle prowl.

Troy Neil Hughes, 43, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Adriana Garza Rodriguez, 42, Warden, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Jorge Vasquez, 25, Soap Lake, booked on first degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Leticia Antonya Bennett, 21, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court material witness warrant.

Austin Warren Colhour, 19, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court material witness warrant.

March 18

Modesto Valencia Aguilar, 39, Ephrata, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment — threat to kill and third-degree malicious mischief.

Charles Russell Erdman, 46, Lind, booked on second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Yader Mendoza Perez, 38, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Misty Rae Winter, 42, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 19

Ronald Allan Gallano Noble, 53, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree trafficking in stolen property and a felony warrant for failure to comply with a jail commitment for DUI.

Jose Contreras Torres, 34, Quincy, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Cedric Eli Sweowat-Joseph, 23, Nespelem, booked on violation of a protection order.

Yerimar Castro Preciado, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Rapheal Disean Jordan, 42, Moses Lake, booked on theft of a motor vehicle.

March 20

Blake Paul Macri, 33, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree criminal trespass.

Andrew Benjamin Nuval, 24, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

March 20

Maria Garcia-Mendoza, 21, Moses Lake, booked on interference with a health care facility.

Timoteo Guerrero Silvas, 53, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jorge L. Sanchez Gutierrez, 36, Yakima, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 21

Shianne Elise Arnold, 26, East Wenatchee, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to displaying a weapon.

Moses Lake PD

March 10

Report of theft at a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 11

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 2100 block of South Belair Drive.

March 12

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way. The suspect was apprehended with the merchandise in his possession.

Report of approximately $600 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

March 13

Report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue. The passenger window was broken out and three bags of tools stolen.

Report of a hit-and-run of a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

March 14

Report of graffiti at Blue Heron Park.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of East Nelson Road. Vehicle 2 was waiting to turn into the parking lot at Columbia Middle School and was rear-ended by vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 was towed from the scene.

Report of a package of pens stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a sliding glass door shot out with a BB gun at a residence in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a cart full of merchandise pushed out of a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.