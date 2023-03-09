Law enforcement logs for March 9

Mar. 9—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

March 1

Report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Division venue West. Vehicle 1 struck vehicle 2 while attempting to park, then fled the scene. Vehicle 1 was later located and the driver cited.

Report of a vehicle prowl on G Street Southwest. Vehicle paperwork, a pack of cigarettes and a duffel bag full of clothing were reportedly taken.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

March 4

Report of a vehicle stolen in the area of Road A.5. Vehicle was recovered abandoned and returned to owner.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest. Suspects tried to walk out with carts filled with merchandise valued at $980, but were stopped and the merchandise recovered.

Grant County Jail

March 6

Nicholas Clem Anthony Schafer, 25, Ephrata, booked on residential burglary and second-degree vehicle prowl, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to second-degree criminal trespass.

Moses Lake PD

Feb. 27

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 11900 block of Road 4 Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at East Broadway Avenue and South Alder Street. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 28

Report of gang graffiti on a pump house at Lakeview Park.

Report of theft from a business in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a ring valued at $1,800 stolen in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

March 6

Report of theft of a catalytic converter in the 12000 block of North Frontage Rod. Law enforcement located and stopped the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle fled and officers did not pursue due to state law.

Report of a phone charger stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of graffiti on a wall in the area of South Clover Drive and East Nelson Road.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at West Broadway and South Burress avenues.

March 7

Report of a car battery stolen out of the vehicle in the 1000 block of West Cascade Avenue.

Report of a power drill stolen from the playground at Knolls Vista Elementary School.

Report of a hit-and-run during the night in the 4700 block of West Badger Street.