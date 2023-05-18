Law enforcement logs for May 18

May 18—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

May 10

Report of graffiti in the 300 block of A Street Northeast.

May 11

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of Basin Street Southwest.

May 13

Report of a motorcycle stolen on Eighth Avenue Southeast.

May 15

Report of a vehicle prowl. A wallet containing bank cards, checks and ID was taken.

Report of graffiti in the 400 block of Division Avenue East.

May 16

Report of a hit-and-run collision in the area of Frey Road and Seventh Avenue Northwest.

Grant Co. Jail

May 11

Emiliano Martinez Martinez, 30, Warden, booked on DUI.

E. Javier Ivan DeLosSantos, 24, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree assault.

Jonathan Salazar, 27, Royal City, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence, interfering with reporting domestic violence, malicious mischief — domestic violence and harassment — domestic violence.

Matrick Muaau Savusa, 44, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

May 12

Erin Elizabeth Wallace, 37, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Austin Allen Spurgeon, 29, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

May 14

Oscar Anguiano, 39, Moses Lake, booked on unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Susan Elizabeth Juhnke, 64, Spokane Valley, booked on DUI.

May 15

Joshua Michael Tepley, 33, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nicole Ann Shenefelt, 25, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ronald Allan Noble, 53, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Christofer Ozuna Garcia, 24, Royal City, booked on DUI and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Sabrina Ann Nicole Bolden, 23, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft.

May 16

Philip Andrew Jacobson, 42, Spokane, booked on second-degree burglary and attempted third-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass and a Douglas County Warrant relating to second-=degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Amelia Jeanne Paris, 32, Ephrata, booked on a drug court warrant.

Scotty Ray Slenker, 36, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft.

Daniel Mendoza Acosta, 26, Moses Lake, booked on felony DUI.

Lain Yu, 38, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree theft.