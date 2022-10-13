Law enforcement logs for Oct. 13

Oct. 13—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant County Jail Bookings

Vicki Lee Tomal, 55, Moses Lake, was booked on Oct. 12 for DUI.

Chelce Ann Zimmerman, 41, was booked on Oct. 11 charged with burglary and an outstanding warrant.

Rebecca Lynn Lambert, 43, Moses Lake, was booked on Oct. 11 charged with 4th degree assault domestic violence.

Darren La Bunney, 57, Moses Lake, was booked on Oct. 11 on an outstanding warrant.

Nicole Ann Shenefelt, 25, Ephrata, was booked on Oct. 11 on assault.

Michael Duane Patrick, 41, Everett, was booked on Oct. 9 charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Michael David Mauer, 47, Moses Lake, was booked on Oct. 9 charged with 4th degree assault domestic violence.

Raymond Ontiveros, 63, Greenley, was booked on Oct. 9 charged with burglary and theft.

Vincent Olveda Wheeler, 26, Moses Lake, was booked on Oct. 8 charged with assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, DUI, driving with license suspended, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Rebecca Mdanat, 40, Tacoma, was booked on Oct. 7 charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Moses Lake PD

Oct. 7

Report of a runaway juvenile in the 900 block of N. Grape Drive when the responding party told MLPD officers a 16-year-old with known gang affiliation was missing. Information on missing youth was given to Grant County law enforcement agencies.

Report of a suspicious vehicle from the 2000 block of S. Crestmont Drive. Reporting party said a vehicle was driving around the neighborhood and stopping at residences. Police were unable to locate.

Report of a stolen catalytic converter from the 900 block of NW Sunburst Court.

Anonymous report of someone breeding wildcats in the 700 block of S. Margaret Street. Police were unable to locate any wildcats.

Report of a counterfeit $20 bill from a business in the 700 block of N. Stratford Road. Responding party seized the bill after a customer attempted to use it. Customer presented evidence the bill was obtained during an ATM withdrawal earlier that day.

Report of an assault from the 1000 block of N. Stratford Road. Victim did not want to press charges.

Oct. 8

Report of threats made in the 211 block of N. Elder Street. Reporting party said he was threatened with a gun in a parking lot, described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a gray shirt with a number on the back, and the suspect left the scene in a white pickup truck. Police were unable to locate.

Report of a break in and theft from a vehicle in the 500 block of E. Broadway Avenue. Reporting party said vehicle window was broken and a purse containing a wallet and a firearm was stolen. Credit card was reportedly used at a nearby gas station, but the user was gone before officers could arrive.

Report of mischief in the 1600 block of S. Legend Lane. Reporting party said he was assaulted with a BB gun by three teenage males in a black Nissan Altima.

Oct. 9

Report of weapons in the 2000 block of W. Valley Road. Responding party reported weapons were seen at Cascade Park, however, police concluded it was a false report and that the responding party was attempting to distract police from pursuing a friend who was a known felon. Responding will be charged with filing a false report and rendering criminal assistance.

Report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1400 block of E. Craig Street. Reporting party told officers a elderly man was hit by a 14-year-old juvenile riding a motorized moped, who then fled ghe scene. Medical aid was rendered at the scene for the elderly man. Juvenile was later located, who said he fled because he thought the man was okay.

Oct. 10

Report of a disturbance in the 800 block of E. Sharon Avenue when students were alleged to be fighting in a restroom. No charges were filed, discipline was handled by school officials.

Report of suspicious persons from the 300 block of N. Dale Avenue. Two women and one man reportedly walked up to and around a residence, then left the area in a dark Nissan Maxima bearing LA Auto dealer plates. Police were unable to locate.

Report of a theft in the 300 block of Hansen Road NE. Reporting party said van was broken into and Craftsman tool box containing silverware and plates was stolen.

Oct. 11

Report of a burglary/home invasion in the 6100 block of S. Frontage Road E. MLPD officers in response to report of burglary in progress and searched the property. Suspects fled before officers arrived.

Report of a traffic hazard in the 900 block of E. Yonezawa Road. Reporting party said high school students were racing up and down the street and requested extra police patrols.

Report of a theft in the 1000 block of N. Stratford Road. Reporting party said a female wearing pink leggings and a gray sweatshirt had stolen something from a business, police officer found suspect and arrested her.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 30

Report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of S. Pine Lane in Washtucna. A vehicle was parked with two suspects who said they had parked in that location to get better cell phone reception. Suspects were told to look elsewhere for cell phone service.

Report of a burglary in the 600 block of S. Canal Road in Othello.

Report of shots fired in the 600 block of S. Taylor Road in Othello. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the source of the gunfire.

Oct. 1

Report of dispute in the 100 block of S. Barton Road in Othello. Reporting party said a neighbor was threatening him and his family. Deputies trespassed the neighbor and referred the case to the prosecuting attorney for possible charges.

Oct. 4

Report of fraud in the 2100 block of W. May Street in Othello. Reporting party complained of cell phone calls with a party claiming to be a law firm, and had sent money to the law firm only to see it had gone overseas.

Oct. 5

Report of a theft in the 1100 block of S. S.R. 24 in Othello. Reporting party said a catalytic converter was stolen from his motor home.

Oct. 6

Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of S. Andes Road in Othello. Deputies on patrol spotted a white passenger vehicle with an expired registration. The driver did not have a valid driver's license, and a female passenger was found to have outstanding warrants that could not be executed. Suspects were released without incident.