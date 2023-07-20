Law enforcement looking for courtroom no-show

Jul. 19—The Palestine Police Department is searching for a man that was sentenced to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice this week.

According to Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Marquis Long, 49, of Palestine was convicted of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one 4 to 200 grams and sentenced to 99 years Thursday, July 19.

Mitchell said Long showed up the first day or court, but did not come back.

"I have never seen this happen in the 20 years I've been practicing law," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Long contacted his attorney Scott Nicholson saying he was on his way, but never showed up. She said information received by the Court indicated that Long was voluntarily absent and the trial went on without his presence.

Mitchell said she is confident he will be found soon.

"Law enforcement is actively looking for him," she said.

Police Chief Mark Harcrow said if anyone knew or had any information about the whereabouts of Marquis Long to call the Palestine Police Station at 903-729-2254 or

Anderson County CrimeStoppers tips line at 903-729-TIPS (8477).

Mitchell said when found, Long will have a new charge for failure to appear, a third degree felony, with no-bond. Mitchell said this charge can be enhanced to a first degree felony with a punishment ranges of 25 to 99 years up to Life in prison.

For Long's possession of a controlled substance conviction the State was represented by Mitchell and her First Assistant Scott Holden in the 369th Judicial District Court of Judge C. Michael Davis. Long was represented by Nicholson.

Long was arrested on the drug charges after being found by the Palestine Police May 3, 2022, passed out and unresponsive in the driver's seat of a Lincoln town car at Cricket Wireless.

Mitchell said Officer Aaron Goins was able to wake Long up and get him out of the car so that EMS could evaluate him. She said as Long was exiting the car, he retrieved his cup from the cup holder, revealing a bag of suspected methamphetamine.

She Long refused to be evaluated by EMS. Long also refused to answer Goins with regard to consent to search his vehicle.

Mitchell said that because Goins observed the suspected bag of methamphetamine in plain sight, he was able to search the car under the Plain View Doctrine. After retrieving the bag, Goins continued to search the entire vehicle, locating suspected PCP, individual small baggies, suspected cocaine, a Xanax bottle with the name removed and marijuana.

Mitchell said Goins also located four cigarettes with a brown substance on the ends and that it was suspected the cigarettes were dipped in the PCP.

She said Sergeant Joesph Hesseltine tested the methamphetamine, PCP and cocaine and all were presumptively positive.

Long was placed under arrest and his bond was set at $75,000. Long was released on bond June 7.

Mitchell said all suspected narcotics were then sent to the Department of Public Safety Lab in Tyler for analysis. The lab only analyzed the suspected methamphetamine with a confirmed finding and a weight of 27.35g.

Mitchell said Lauren Perry, forensic scientist with the Texas DPS Crime Lab, explained to the jury that their policy is only to analyze the substance with the highest amount of weight and once they meet the weight for the highest penalty, they stop analyzing.

Mitchell said during the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard that Long is a 10-time convicted felon that has been in and out of prison for the past 30 years.

She said the state filed enhancement of sentence length due to his criminal convictions and the jury found the proper range of punishment to be 25 years to 99 years or Life. They also heard from Bailiff Darrell Meisner who testified that because Long failed to appear for trial the day before, a warrant was issued for his arrest. After considering all the evidence, the jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison. Long will not be formally sentenced by Judge Davis until he is located.

Mitchell said she believes this sentence will send a message.

"Ninety-nine years is a long time and Mr. Long earned each year of that sentence," she said. "He has 10 previous felony convictions and has been in and out of prison. He squandered his chance to follow the law every one of those 10 times. He never wanted to follow the law. In fact, by fleeing court he is continuing to violate the law. This jury sent a message that his behavior must finally stop. Long had a massive amount of methamphetamine. The officer's observance kept that poison off our streets, and we are grateful for the job they did."