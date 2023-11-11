UPDATE: 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Township

One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating near the 3000 block of Otis Drive, the supervisor said.

>> Area police K-9 killed, 2 officers injured after being hit by SUV

The incident occurred Saturday evening around 5 p.m.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are of the person who was taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been detained in this shooting.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story and this page will be updated when more information is made available.



