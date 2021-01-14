Law enforcement and military taking 'unprecedented' approach to security in D.C.

David S. Cloud, Jie Jenny Zou , Del Quentin Wilber, Brian Contreras
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard sleep in the halls of Capitol Hill as the House of Representativs convene to impeach President Donald Trump, nearly a week after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the nation&#39;s capitol while Congress voted to certify the 2020 Election Results on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Members of the National Guard sleep in the halls of the Capitol before the House convened to impeach President Trump, a week after the Capitol siege. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of police and military troops continued pouring into the nation's capital Wednesday, transforming the city into an armed fortress in an extraordinary show of force aimed at heading off more mob violence ahead of next week’s inauguration ceremony.

Officials involved in the security preparations said they had never been so concerned about violence in Washington, including in the days after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

At the U.S. Capitol, where President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 20, hundreds of armed National Guard troops joined police behind new eight-foot fencing and checkpoints walling off the grounds. So many Guard members were dispatched to Washington, and so quickly, they were left to sleep on the domed building's marble floors, a scene reminiscent of the Civil War.

At the White House, the vice president’s residence and other federal buildings and monuments, authorities took similar action — setting up checkpoints, closing streets and conducting aerial surveillance. Pentagon officials said that as many as 20,000 National Guard troops mobilized from multiple states could arrive in the area before the inauguration.

The flurry of activity highlighted how flat-footed Capitol Police and other officials were on Jan. 6 when pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol seeking to halt the counting of electoral votes marking Biden’s election victory. Authorities are concerned about Biden's inauguration but also feared extremists might attempt to disrupt Wednesday's impeachment proceedings. In a bipartisan 232-197 vote, the House voted to impeach Trump for inciting the mob, making him the first president in U.S. history to be so sanctioned twice. No security issues were reported.

“This is unprecedented,” said Charles H. Ramsey, who helped oversee security for two inaugurations as Washington’s police chief from 1998 to 2006. “We have had security challenges before, but nothing on this scale, because we actually had the Capitol breached."

The Secret Service, which coordinates security for the inauguration, took command of the preparations Wednesday, more than week ahead of schedule. The FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies were investigating thousands of leads and intelligence reports about threats to disrupt the ceremony or riot in the streets, officials said.

National Guard troops deployed at the Capitol and on the streets of Washington were authorized to carry firearms late Tuesday, a break with tradition that reflected the heightening security concerns, a senior Defense official said.

That change “was requested by federal authorities,” the National Guard said in a statement, adding that “the public's safety is our top priority."

President Trump, who last week help incite the mob at a White House rally that later took over the U.S. Capitol, urged restraint in a written statement released by the White House on Wednesday.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," said Trump, who has frequently undermined his own calls for nonviolence with inflammatory public statements later. "That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”

In a new video released Wednesday by the White House after the impeachment vote, Trump denounced the mob attack on the Capitol and said he had authorized "all necessary resources to maintain order" and to "ensure that a transition can occur safely and without incident."

The violent mob marched from the White House to the Capitol on Jan. 6, occupying the building for hours to try to stop lawmakers from cementing Biden’s win. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. Two explosive devices were found — outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters — but they did not explode.

Several officials and lawmakers said the extensive protective measures made it highly unlikely that rioters could repeat the successful breach of the now-heavily defended perimeter at the Capitol or threaten the safety of Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or other officials.

"Based on the intelligence briefing that we had, I think there are a number of extreme groups who are intending to try to come to Washington on the 20th and stop the inauguration, but they won't be able to," said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.).

Washington was not the only capital that was augmenting security in coming days. Many states were also boosting police presence at capitol buildings ahead of an election protest planned Sunday by Trump supporters.

In Michigan, a state commission banned the open carrying of firearms at the statehouse, which was overrun by militia members during a protest last year. Other states, including Arizona and Georgia, erected barriers around statehouses, while others including Texas assigned state police and National Guard troops to protect them.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) declined to disclose security measures they have taken but said in a statement that officials "are working together in close cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone who works in or visits the Capitol" in Sacramento.

For his part, the president-elect has played down concerns about taking the oath of office outside, on a temporary platform constructed on the Capitol’s West Front. “I’m not afraid of taking the oath outside,” Biden told reporters Monday.

Trump is skipping the event, but Vice President Mike Pence will be there, along with former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton and their wives.

The inauguration is normally a festive time in Washington, filled with parties, brunches and crowded balls. But such events have been scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and local and federal officials are urging people not to travel to Washington to celebrate or protest. Tickets to the swearing-in inauguration ceremony are limited. The grounds of the Capitol will be closed to the public. Spectator stands near the White House have been taken down to discourage crowds, and inaugural balls have been canceled.

Even the customary parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, where the new president and vice president and their spouses often exit their armored vehicles and interact with spectators, has been replaced with a virtual event. Such changes have made protecting Biden and other high-profile figures much easier, current and former security officials said.

In a briefing on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser strongly discouraged travel to the capital and described the inauguration as a virtual event, likening it to New York City’s ball drop on New Year’s Eve, when police blocked off large sections surrounding Times Square.

By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement had begun cordoning off perimeters around the White House, the Capitol, the National Mall and other areas in downtown Washington. Bowser said anyone attempting to enter those areas should expect to be stopped by security and would be permitted only for “essential business.”

The urban center of D.C. was quieter than usual Wednesday evening. Vehicles were kept off the streets closest to the Capitol and National Mall by police cordons, some set up as far as 20 blocks from the Capitol.

The Capitol complex was ringed by a tall fence. Near its northwesternmost corner, outside the National Gallery of Art, a protester chanted, “Trump, you’re fired,” and bid people a “Happy impeachment day."

As authorities prepare for an intense few days, they are also digging into what went wrong Jan. 6. Several lawmakers voiced fears Wednesday that other members of Congress or their staffers had aided pro-Trump extremists in planning the takeover of the Capitol.

More than two dozen House Democrats asked U.S. Capitol security officials to investigate tours of the complex the day before the attack, suggesting that members of the mob may have been conducting reconnaissance on the building.

“Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex," wrote the lawmakers, led by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). "The presence of these groups within the Capitol Complex was indeed suspicious.”

In a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, Sherrill said she saw members of Congress leading the tours and suggested the groups were engaging in “reconnaissance” of the Capitol complex.

Keeping as many extremists from returning to Washington for the inauguration is a top priority for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that have launched an aggressive effort to apprehend as many people as possible who participated in the Capitol siege.

“There is a lot of work being done prior to the 20th, with some of the most dangerous people being rounded up,” said Ramsey, the former Washington police chief. “They are rounding up as many as they can.”

So far, authorities have arrested at least 60 people on a variety of charges related to the attack, and federal investigators have opened more than 170 investigations.

An FBI bulletin Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies that pro-Trump extremists will pose a serious security risk in the coming months, according to a person briefed on the alert. ABC News reported earlier Wednesday on the bulletin's existence.

Citing their deeply held though false belief that the election had been stolen, extremists may believe that their only remaining action is violence, the FBI wrote.

The FBI said extremists may not view their attack on the Capitol as a failed mission. Rather, the bureau warned, they may believe the siege helped "advance” their goals.

Times staffers Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Capitol Police Officer Who Led Mob Away from Senate Chambers Is an Army Iraq War Vet

    Before Eugene Goodman faced protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week, he served as an infantryman in Iraq.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats

    Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he plans to go home to Russia next weekend despite the authorities' threats to put him once again behind bars. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested

    Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week after a rally the president held to repeat baseless election grievances. Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer, a woman shot by police and three people who had medical emergencies.

  • Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3 carrier

    Starting with just one plane in 2003, Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has become the country's No.3 airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors. Brothers Chandra and Hendry Lie, whose family was involved in tin mining and the garment industry, and their business partners launched Sriwijaya 17 years ago with a single plane that flew from their hometown of Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Island to Indonesia's capital Jakarta. Its focus on second and third-tier routes gave it a loyal customer base and helped it snare nearly 10% market share behind Lion Air and national carrier Garuda Indonesia.

  • Inside a Sophisticated, Art-Filled Family Home in Dallas

    The New York-based decorator Damon Liss repackages his clients’ cosmopolitan collection for their new home in TexasOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest