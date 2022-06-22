Law enforcement nab break-in suspect in Ottawa County after chase on I-96

WRIGHT TWP. — Police pursued suspects in a Muskegon County break-in into Ottawa County early Wednesday morning, where one suspect was taken into custody but two others remain at large.

Authorities said a marijuana dispensary in Muskegon County was broken into.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office stepped in to help Muskegon County officers as they pursued the suspects' vehicle across county lines on Interstate 96.

Using spike strips on I-96, deputies forced the suspect vehicle on to the highway's shoulder near 18th Avenue in Wright Township. Three suspects fled from the vehicle, police said, and they were able to apprehend one of the occupants, who was taken into custody and handed over to Muskegon Township police.

Two other suspects remain at large. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting a search by foot and using a K-9 and drone.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police nab break-in suspect in Ottawa County after chase on I-96