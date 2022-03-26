Law enforcement to offer tips on child internet safety

Law enforcement agencies, educators, and community groups are teaming up this week to provide parents and other caregivers tips on how to keep kids safe online and prevent child exploitation.

The topics that will be discussed on Wednesday at Drury High School in North Adams include internet safety, social media, digital footprints, online gaming, cyberbullying, sexting, sextortion, and protection against online predators, according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

“Our children now spend an enormous amount of time online where they can be vulnerable to exploitation. This presentation gives parents and educators the tools to ensure that our youth are safe,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

The speakers are Chief of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Child Abuse Unit Stephanie Ilberg; Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Grant; FBI. Child Exploitation Task Force Officer Danielle Rex; Massachusetts State Police Troopers Deshawn Brown and Andy Canata; and U.S. Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Specialist Lauryn Myers.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins is among those who will provide opening remarks.