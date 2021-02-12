Law enforcement officer shoots and kills a person in van in Coral Gables, sources say

A person was killed Friday afternoon in Coral Gables when a law enforcement officer opened fire, according to multiple police sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear which police department the officer works for or why he or she fired a weapon. Miami-Dade police detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating.

Coral Gables police tweeted that there was an ongoing investigation in the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road. Officers have shut down roads in the area.

Traffic Alert: Ongoing investigation in the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road. Please seek an alternate route. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 12, 2021

Though the incident happened in Coral Gables, city police said their officers were not involved in the shooting. Miami-Dade police also said none of their officers fired a weapon.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported the shooting involved a death. TV helicopter footage showed what looked like a body under a yellow tarp inside a silver van.

WPLG Channel 10 reported that the incident involved two vehicles, a Chrysler minivan with bullet holes and a pickup truck

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.