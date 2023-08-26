Law enforcement officer shoots man to death in suspect vehicle in DeLand , police say

An armed man who was traveling in a vehicle in connection with a violent incident in DeLand was shot and killed by officers Friday afternoon, according to DeLand Police Department.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. while officers were working on an unrelated burglary investigation. They saw a vehicle believed to be connected to an incident from Aug. 17, where two victims were approached by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at them and pulled the trigger multiple times, police said. Nobody was injured during that incident.

Officers stopped the white Dodge Charger at West Euclid Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard. Police said three people were inside the car.

Shots were fired by a DeLand police sergeant and a Volusia County Sheriff’s detective, wounding 20-year-old Jayvion Barthel. Officers rendered aid and emergency personnel responded but Barthel succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to the initial investigation, Barthel was in possession of a firearm that was recovered from the floorboard of the backseat where Barthel was sitting.

The sergeant and detective involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings, police said.

The driver and front seat passenger have also been detained pending further investigation, police said.

Police are still working to determine who the person was in the Aug. 17 incident. A cash reward is available for anyone who supplies information.

