Man killed, US Marshal wounded during federal task force raid on Columbus' Southeast Side

Law enforcement officers and medics were on the scene Wednesday morning after an unidentified man was killed and a U.S. Marshal was wounded in an exchange of gunfire on the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive, a neighborhood of duplex houses in a large subdivision south of Williams Road and east of Alum Creek Drive in Columbus' Southeast Side.

Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd Jr. said the shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. when the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was making entry into a residence on the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive.

The residence is in a neighborhood of duplex houses located in a large subdivision south of Williams Road and east of Alum Creek Drive on the southeast side of Columbus.

Minerd said that there was an exchange of gunfire once task force members were inside. It was not immediately certain who fired first.

An unidentified male inside the home — whom Minerd said was not the suspect who was named on the arrest warrant — was shot and killed.

A U.S. Marshal was wounded and taken to a Columbus hospital. The marshal is expected to survive, Minerd said.

The suspect who was the target of the arrest warrant was taken into custody, Minerd said. He was not certain, but believed the warrant was for felony robbery.

Several other people inside the residence were also taken into custody to be interviewed in connection with the incident, he said.

"Obviously, there's a lot of work to be done in the investigation," Minerd said.

Columbus Deputy Police Chief Tim Becker said at the scene that the Division of Police is a member of SOFAST, but no city police officers were involved in this particular operation.

SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force created by the U.S. Marshals Service "to arrest the most violent felons in the Southern District of Ohio," with strike teams headquartered in Columbus, Cincinnati an Dayton." The task force is made up of U.S. Marshals as well as agents, officers, and deputies from multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Minerd said law enforcement agencies involved at the scene got together and decided that the Franklin County Sheriff's office would handle the investigation into the shooting and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would process the crime scene for evidence.

Minerd said the sheriff's office was chosen to investigate the shooting because it is no longer a member of SOFAST.

The sheriff's office dropped out of SOFAST following the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020 by then-Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT deputy Jason Meade.

Meade had been working as a member of an unsuccessful SOFAST operation near Goodson's residence in Northland at the time of the shooting.

Meade was indicted last week by a Franklin County grand jury on murder charges. Meade's attorney, Mark Collins, issued a written statement last week that was the first lengthy explanation of Meade's actions in the shooting.

According to the statement, Meade was leaving the SOFAST scene in his personal vehicle when he saw Goodson pointing a handgun at the driver of another vehicle and tracking the driver with it.

Collins said Meade pursued Goodson in his personal vehicle to Goodson's home. Meade contends that after Goodson got out of his vehicle and walked to a side door of the residence, Goodson turned and pointed a gun at Meade. That's when Meade opened fire, Collins wrote.

Goodson, who had a concealed carry permit, was shot six times, five times in the back, by Meade, according to a coroner's report. A gun was recovered underneath Goodson's body, Collins said.

Goodson's family maintains Meade shot Goodson multiple times in the back as he was bringing home Subway sandwiches after a dentist appointment. A truck driver, Goodson was a responsible gun owner and would not just wave it around at people, his family has said.

"It's a lie," Walton said on Thursday at the news conference when asked about claims that Goodson pointed a gun at Meade.

Meade has concocted a story to protect himself knowing Goodson is not alive to refute it and there is no body camera video of the incident because a year later the county sheriff's office still has not purchased the equipment for its deputies, Goodson's family attorney, Sean Walton, said.

The same day as the indictment against Meade was made public on Dec. 2, Goodson's estate filed a civil suit against Meade and Franklin County in U.S. District Court.

According to the lawsuit, Goodson's estate is seeking damages for wrongful death and the violation of Goodson's civil rights, alleging the sheriff's office did not properly train or supervise Meade.

Walton said the lawsuit's filing the same day as the indictment was a coincidence. The suit was filed because some claims have a one-year statute of limitations.

Dispatch reporter Monroe Trombly contributed to this report.

