Law enforcement officers conduct massive raid of black market marijuana, issue arrest warrants

Oklahoma drug enforcement officers conducted a massive raid of nine marijuana grow operations across the state early Tuesday, targeting criminal organizations that are believed to have transported black market cannabis out of state.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led the multi-agency operation with more than 200 state, federal and local law enforcement officers executing search warrants and arrest warrants.

The raids also targeted three residences in Edmond, Norman and Mustang that are believed to have been involved in illegal shipments.

"For over a year, OBN has been targeting numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses," said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward. "These criminals try to blend into our state’s medical marijuana program while trafficking marijuana onto the illicit market around the United States, laundering money and moving millions of dollars in illicit drug proceeds overseas.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led a multi-agency operation Tuesday that included nearly 200 law enforcement officials executing search and arrest warrants at 12 locations across the state. The agency provided aerial photos of some of the properties investigated. Kyy Farms In Burneyville, Okla.

Woodward says the investigation identified brokers moving millions of dollars in marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms onto black markets in states including, but not limited to California, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Texas.

Arrest warrants were issued for 13 individuals in Oklahoma, along with one in California and three in Texas. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, Woodward said.

The raids netted an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk, processed marijuana, according to OBN. The agency will also file asset forfeiture cases against multiple vehicles, bank accounts, cash, equipment and at least eight of the properties involved. Woodward said those arrested in this operation face a variety of charges, including aggravated trafficking and aggravated manufacturing.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led a multi-agency operation Tuesday that included nearly 200 law enforcement officials executing search and arrest warrants at 12 locations across the state. The agency provided aerial photos of some of the properties investigated. Forest Lake Farm In Amber, Okla.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said more of these large-scale law enforcement operations are planned as his agency continues to investigate hundreds of suspected illegal marijuana growing operations around the state.

“We are sending a clear and powerful message today that Oklahoma is not a safe haven for criminals who think they can hide behind a Medical Marijuana license. My agency is committed to aggressively targeting and dismantling these marijuana trafficking organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens and the law-abiding marijuana businesses in our state,” Anderson said.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include OBN, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security investigators, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, along with state, tribal and local law enforcement in Oklahoma, Missouri and Iowa.

OMMA joins in enforcement efforts

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Adria Berry said the OMMA is working with law enforcement agencies to help identify and shut down allegedly criminal activity.

"To our current licensees, let this serve as a warning: If you are engaging in criminal operations, your actions will not go unnoticed," Berry said. "We are joining forces with other law enforcement agencies, bolstering our enforcement and inspection procedures, and preparing to implement a seed-to-sale tracking system that will make it even more difficult to take advantage of this industry or jeopardize the safety of our fellow Oklahomans.

"I take our public protection mandate seriously, and I have directed my staff to capitalize on any opportunity to take down the bad actors that exist within this industry," Berry said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led a multi-agency operation Tuesday that included nearly 200 law enforcement officials executing search and arrest warrants at 12 locations across the state. The agency provided aerial photos of some of the properties investigated. Big Buddha Farms In Wilson, Okla.

Residential search warrant locations

1805 NW 146th Street, Edmond

307 Creekdale, Norman

11513 SW 58th, Mustang

Marijuana farms being searched

594 Bear Hollow, Wilson (Big Buddha Farms)

182681 N. 3030 Rd., Ratliff City (Xinglong LLC)

1311 County Rd. 1390, Chickasha (Space Queen Farms)

13481 Sartin Rd., Madill (M Green Farms)

25720 Batson Rd., Burneyville (KYY Farms)

339243 E. 890 Rd., Chandler (Green Queen Farms)

339250 E. 890 Rd., Chandler (Green Princess Farms)

1699 Highway 81, Amber (Forest Lake Farms)

805 Anshultz, Wilson (Soft Green Farms)

