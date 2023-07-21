Law enforcement officers seize about 30,000 fentanyl pills in Whatcom County drug bust

After a months-long investigation, five people were issued local warrants Wednesday on suspicion of selling fentanyl.

According to a statement by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, about 30,000 fentanyl pills, 300 grams of fentanyl powder and a kilogram of cocaine were seized during the drug bust. Six federal search warrants were issued. Four federal search warrant locations were in the county and two were inside Bellingham.

The searches were led by the Drug Enforcement Administration Bellingham with assistance from the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, the statement said.

“As the fentanyl epidemic continues to negatively impact our community, the Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners are proactively investigating those that are bringing these dangerous drugs into Whatcom County and profiting off others’ addiction,” Undersheriff Doug Chadwick said in the statement.

The investigation was also assisted by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Washington State Patrol and United States Border Patrol.