Law enforcement officials investigate deadly Sarasota traffic incident

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic incident on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 199. Two lanes of traffic will be shut down for the next several hours, sheriff's officials said in a tweet.

#TrafficAdvisory: Law enforcement officials are investigating an incident involving a fatality in the SB lanes of I-75 near mile marker 199. Two lanes of the interstate are shut down impacting traffic for the next several hours. Seek alternative routes when possible. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/tUQFeaqms8 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 6, 2022

Please check back for more updates to this developing story.

