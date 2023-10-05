Law enforcement officials investigate suspected homicide at Lino Lakes prison

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspected homicide at Lino Lakes prison.

A 63-year-old man — who was serving a 19.5 year sentence — was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a spokesman with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Prison medical staff and outside emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts on the man but he was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

A 42-year-old man, serving a life sentence, is the lone suspect in the case. The suspect currently is in segregation at the prison.

An autopsy will be conduct by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. The victim’s identity will be released after notification of family, according to the DOC. DOC officials did not release the identity of the suspect Thursday.

The prison has been placed on modified lockdown status — meaning inmates are restricted to their living units — until the investigation is finished.

