Law enforcement officials meet to discuss gun violence

Nov. 29—Law enforcement officials, as well as the district attorney and local government leaders gathered earlier this week to discuss the recent surge in gun violence in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

The series of shootings in recent months resulted in the murder of one man and and two others being injured.

Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan provided an update concerning the roundtable discussion with local law enforcement officials during the work session meeting of Milledgeville City Council on Tuesday.

Parham-Copelan said she and City Manager Hank Griffeth met earlier in the day with a couple of members of the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners, Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee, Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord, as well as agents with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force concerning the recent violence in the community.

The mayor said law enforcement and government officials, alike, are trying to be proactive about what has been going on in the community of late and what can be done to reduce it from happening.

"It was a pretty productive meeting," Parham-Copelan said told members of city council and others that attended the city council work session.

Now, it's all about putting everything discussed into a plan to protect all citizens in Milledgeville and Baldwin County, the mayor said.

Since the roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials and government leaders, Sheriff Massee and Chief Swicord have decided to turn to the popular social media site, Facebook, to share a message with the community.

The two top law enforcement officials selected Facebook to reach as many as possible about the violence acts that have happened of late.

The beginning of the post reads as follows:

"Lately, the news has reported a number of murders and shootings in our community. Many people have called and spoken with us out of concern. Others have voiced their fears of activity in their neighborhoods. We wanted to tell you that we are concerned and wanted to personally advise you of current law enforcement actions to address these problems."

Story continues

First off, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and the Milledgeville Police Department are both "strongly partnered" with state and federal law enforcement agencies and actively working to remove such violent elements from area neighborhoods.

Currently, there are three active drug and gang investigations ongoing, law enforcement officials revealed. Those particular investigations have been underway for the past 18 months.

Within the next few weeks, those involved in such cases will be meeting to agressively review the evidence and information they have have collected.

"We foresee a number of arrests of gang members and drug suppliers," according to the Facebook posted on the websites of both the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and the Milledgeville Police Department. "We truly believe that our community will be amazed at the volume of narcotics and gang affiliations that we have targeted, and the success of these operations."

On top of it, the sheriff's office, as well as the police department are increasing patrols in high crime ridden areas and visibility.

"We hope that you support us as we arrest and prosecute these violent offenders," lawmen said, noting they are all working together to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.