Law enforcement prepare for possible indictment of Trump

Last month, after Charles “Chuck” Sams III participated in a panel discussion at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) executive committee winter session in Washington D.C., he spent twenty minutes taking photos with admirers and well-wishers who were excited to get their picture taken with him. As the first Native American to serve as the director of the National Parks Service, Sam — a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla — was popular among the other Native Americans in the crowd. With 30 years of experience in tribal and state conservation and land management, Sams was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November 2021 to serve as director of the National Park Service.