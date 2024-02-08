Law enforcement prepares for sturgeon season as weather stays warm

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement officials are preparing for a potentially dangerous beginning to sturgeon spearing season

Warm weather over the last couple weeks has deteriorated ice conditions on Lake Winnebago.

We’re told that the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department will have extra staff working during the first few days of sturgeon spearing season. They will also have the dive team and air boat operator on duty.

Winnebago County Sheriff Department officials said they are utilizing additional equipment from the DNR to monitor ice conditions.

Right-hander Jakob Junis and Brewers finalize one-year contract

The Fond du Lac fire department said they’re prepared to call in additional staff should they have to respond to something serious like people falling through the ice.

“Be aware of where you’re at on that ice,” said assistant fire chief in Fond du Lac Garth Schumacher. “Knowing where you’re at and if the ice is thick enough for you to be there and that only comes by drilling holes and testing. If you see a crack stay away from them.”

Don Herman is the owner of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service, a company he’s been running for over 40 years. He’s well known in Winnebago County as one of the top experts on ice conditions on Lake Winnebago.

Herman said there’s about eight to nine inches of ice on Lake Winnebago right now. He says most winters there’s about 20 inches at this time of year

“This is the first time in 49 years that we haven’t put the four-wheeler bridges out for sturgeon spearing,” said Herman.

He discourages driving UTV’s on the lake and also says that people shouldn’t leave their shacks out on the ice too long.

He said he feels like people have been monitoring the ice conditions closely and are listening to the warnings about ice conditions.He said he expects significantly fewer people for the beginning of sturgeon spearing season this year compared to previous years.

Wisconsin DNR beginning ‘winter prescribed burns’ on properties throughout the state

“Unless you know where you’re going and what you’re doing then I wouldn’t go out,” said Herman.

Herman wanted to remind folks that no ice is safe ice. He said he’s worried about the rest of the week, especially if it rains on Thursday, and said that ice conditions could get worse than they already are.

Those that have been out on the ice report that there’s open water and lots of cracks.

“It’s really not great ice, it seems to be softening up, honeycombing a little bit,” said Schumacher.

He recommends that people bring ice picks with them out onto the ice in case they were to fall through. He also said that it’s important to tell friends and family members where you’re going and when you intend on getting back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.