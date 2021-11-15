Law enforcement presence felt in Lexington County neighborhood after morning shooting

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a Midlands neighborhood investigating a Monday morning shooting.

Gunfire was reported in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive, the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. That’s in Gaston, near U.S. 321, and not far from the intersection with Old Wire Road.

At about 9:15 a.m. a neighbor made a shots fired call to 911, according to the tweet.

Responding deputies interviewed neighbors and examined potential evidence in the subdivision, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department declined to say if anyone was injured, or killed, in the shooting.

No arrests have been reported and there was no word if more than one gun was fired.

Information if the neighborhood was blocked off was not available, but the sheriff’s department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident

“We have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” according to the tweet.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or who might have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.