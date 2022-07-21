Law enforcement pursues two fleeing motorists in stolen cars Wednesday

Tuscarawas County law enforcement officers arrested drivers of two stolen vehicles who fled from them Wednesday in separate incidents. Both suspects were in the county jail Thursday.

One of the suspects, a 24-year-old Canton man, allegedly rammed a patrol car after refusing to stop for a Tuscarawas County deputy sheriff in New Zoarville.

Sheriff's Sgt. Phil Valdez reported seeing the stolen auto while on patrol at 7:47 a.m. in the 10000 block of Sandyville Road NE.

After the driver failed to stop, he left the vehicle on foot. Valdez caught him after a short foot pursuit, according to a report.

The driver was taken to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover to be examined.

He was charged in New Philadelphia Municipal Court with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and three counts of fleeing and eluding.

Dover police pursued the same suspect shortly before his encounter with the deputy. They began following the stolen vehicle from a parking lot.

Canton police had tracked the vehicle with OnStar to Hennis Care Center, 1720 N. Cross St., according to a Dover police call record that indicated they were dispatched at 7:39 a.m.

The vehicle evaded police, driving over grass and heading north on Wooster Avenue. It drove west on Ohio Avenue, then went south on Interstate 77, exited at state Route 39, and headed north on I-77 before leaving the highway and being spotted by Valdez.

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old man wanted on warrants led the Uhrichsville Police Department, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a vehicle pursuit that ended after the vehicle had its tires spiked.

The vehicle came to a stop on Packer Street in Uhrichsville. The suspect left on foot but was ultimately apprehended in the 6800 block of Superior Road SE.

A deputy sheriff reported the stop was initated at 12:46 a.m. on Jaycee Drive in Mill Township before the suspect fled from the scene.

He was driving a Lincoln MKZ reportedly stolen from Clubside Drive NW in New Philadelphia.

