Law enforcement records for April 27, 2023

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Apr. 27—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

April 17

Report of a motorcycle tipped over and damaged on Patrick Road.

April 19

Report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of Division Avenue East.

April 21

Report of graffiti in the 300 block of D Street Northwest.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Fourth Avenue and D Street Northwest.

April 22

Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision on Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Report of a vehicle vandalized in the 200 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Grant Co. Jail

April 19

Derek Marshall Hilderbrand, 46, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

April 23

Reanna Michele Collins, 30, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree driving with license suspended, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft and a Benton County Superior Court warrant relating to theft of a motor vehicle.

April 24

Jesse Alex Johnson Cardona, 24, Mattawa, booked on a Grant County District Court commitment relating to negligent driving.

Jose Andres Silva Padilla, 26, Soap Lake, booked on attempting to elude, first-degree animal cruelty, reckless driving, third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree assault of a child and fourth-degree assault.

Alberto Trujillo Garcia, 22, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

April 25

Bryan Anthony Galvan Gutierrez, 23, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County District Court commitment for reckless driving.

Juan Jose Serrano Berrios, 43, Mattawa, booked on violation of a protection order — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and Grant county District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, third-degree theft and reckless driving.

Dejia Monique Medina, 27, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary.

Jarred Kevin Joseph Callihoo, 23, South Hill, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree malicious mischief.

Moses Lake PD

April 11

Report of a subject caught concealing items in a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a collision between a vehicle and a light pole at North Stratford and West Mart roads. Driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.

Report of a break-in at a tool shed in the 600 block of South Yakima Street.. Nothing had been taken but clothing was found left behind.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at the intersection of South Alder Street and East Broadway Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Report of beer stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

April 12

Report of a dine-and-dash at a restaurant in the 1800 block of East Kittelson Road. Subject fled in a vehicle.

Report of four weapons stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of South Shaker Place.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the area of West Third Avenue and South Ash Street.

Report of a bicycle valued at approximately $340 stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Owen Road Northeast.

April 13

Report of a window broken out in the 1700 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a three-vehicle collision in the area of West Broadway Avenue and South Cedar Street. One driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital.

Report of four batteries stolen out of a semi in the 3300 block of Road M.2 Northeast.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 9800 block of Olympic Drive Northeast.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 300 block of South Division Street.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1700 block of East Kittelson Road.

April 14

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of SR 17 and East Nelson Road.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of North Stratford and West Valley roads.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue.