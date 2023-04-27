Law enforcement records for April 27, 2023

Apr. 27—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

April 17

Report of a motorcycle tipped over and damaged on Patrick Road.

April 19

Report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of Division Avenue East.

April 21

Report of graffiti in the 300 block of D Street Northwest.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Fourth Avenue and D Street Northwest.

April 22

Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision on Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Report of a vehicle vandalized in the 200 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Grant Co. Jail

April 19

Derek Marshall Hilderbrand, 46, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

April 23

Reanna Michele Collins, 30, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree driving with license suspended, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft and a Benton County Superior Court warrant relating to theft of a motor vehicle.

April 24

Jesse Alex Johnson Cardona, 24, Mattawa, booked on a Grant County District Court commitment relating to negligent driving.

Jose Andres Silva Padilla, 26, Soap Lake, booked on attempting to elude, first-degree animal cruelty, reckless driving, third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree assault of a child and fourth-degree assault.

Alberto Trujillo Garcia, 22, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

April 25

Bryan Anthony Galvan Gutierrez, 23, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County District Court commitment for reckless driving.

Juan Jose Serrano Berrios, 43, Mattawa, booked on violation of a protection order — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and Grant county District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, third-degree theft and reckless driving.

Dejia Monique Medina, 27, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary.

Jarred Kevin Joseph Callihoo, 23, South Hill, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree malicious mischief.

Moses Lake PD

April 11

Report of a subject caught concealing items in a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a collision between a vehicle and a light pole at North Stratford and West Mart roads. Driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.

Report of a break-in at a tool shed in the 600 block of South Yakima Street.. Nothing had been taken but clothing was found left behind.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at the intersection of South Alder Street and East Broadway Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Report of beer stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

April 12

Report of a dine-and-dash at a restaurant in the 1800 block of East Kittelson Road. Subject fled in a vehicle.

Report of four weapons stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of South Shaker Place.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the area of West Third Avenue and South Ash Street.

Report of a bicycle valued at approximately $340 stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Owen Road Northeast.

April 13

Report of a window broken out in the 1700 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a three-vehicle collision in the area of West Broadway Avenue and South Cedar Street. One driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital.

Report of four batteries stolen out of a semi in the 3300 block of Road M.2 Northeast.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 9800 block of Olympic Drive Northeast.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 300 block of South Division Street.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1700 block of East Kittelson Road.

April 14

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of SR 17 and East Nelson Road.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of North Stratford and West Valley roads.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue.