Law enforcement records for April 27, 2023
Apr. 27—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ephrata PD
April 17
Report of a motorcycle tipped over and damaged on Patrick Road.
April 19
Report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of Division Avenue East.
April 21
Report of graffiti in the 300 block of D Street Northwest.
Report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Fourth Avenue and D Street Northwest.
April 22
Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision on Basin Street Southwest.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Report of a vehicle vandalized in the 200 block of Basin Street Northwest.
Grant Co. Jail
April 19
Derek Marshall Hilderbrand, 46, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
April 23
Reanna Michele Collins, 30, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree driving with license suspended, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft and a Benton County Superior Court warrant relating to theft of a motor vehicle.
April 24
Jesse Alex Johnson Cardona, 24, Mattawa, booked on a Grant County District Court commitment relating to negligent driving.
Jose Andres Silva Padilla, 26, Soap Lake, booked on attempting to elude, first-degree animal cruelty, reckless driving, third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree assault of a child and fourth-degree assault.
Alberto Trujillo Garcia, 22, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
April 25
Bryan Anthony Galvan Gutierrez, 23, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County District Court commitment for reckless driving.
Juan Jose Serrano Berrios, 43, Mattawa, booked on violation of a protection order — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and Grant county District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, third-degree theft and reckless driving.
Dejia Monique Medina, 27, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary.
Jarred Kevin Joseph Callihoo, 23, South Hill, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree malicious mischief.
Moses Lake PD
April 11
Report of a subject caught concealing items in a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.
Report of a collision between a vehicle and a light pole at North Stratford and West Mart roads. Driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.
Report of a break-in at a tool shed in the 600 block of South Yakima Street.. Nothing had been taken but clothing was found left behind.
Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at the intersection of South Alder Street and East Broadway Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Report of beer stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.
April 12
Report of a dine-and-dash at a restaurant in the 1800 block of East Kittelson Road. Subject fled in a vehicle.
Report of four weapons stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of South Shaker Place.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the area of West Third Avenue and South Ash Street.
Report of a bicycle valued at approximately $340 stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Owen Road Northeast.
April 13
Report of a window broken out in the 1700 block of West Marina Drive.
Report of a three-vehicle collision in the area of West Broadway Avenue and South Cedar Street. One driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital.
Report of four batteries stolen out of a semi in the 3300 block of Road M.2 Northeast.
Report of a hit-and-run in the 9800 block of Olympic Drive Northeast.
Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 300 block of South Division Street.
Report of a hit-and-run in the 1700 block of East Kittelson Road.
April 14
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of SR 17 and East Nelson Road.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of North Stratford and West Valley roads.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue.