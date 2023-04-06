Law enforcement records for April 6

Apr. 6—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

March 24

Report of theft from a business in the 1500 block of Nat Washington Way.

March 26

Report of graffiti in the 200 block of D Street Northwest.

March 27

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of Hilltop Drive Southeast. A backpack containing school supplies and a laptop was stolen.

Report of a basket full of merchandise stolen form a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

March 28

Report of several subjects siphoning fuel from a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Employees recovered the merchandise before the suspect fled in a vehicle that was determined to be stolen. The vehicle was later recovered, totaled, in the Moses Lake/Warden area.

March 31

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Subject concealed items in a purse and left the store, then fled in a vehicle.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

April 2

Report of a burglary in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Victim was out of town, and returned to find items stolen from the residence.

Grant County Jail

March 26

Brian Charles McKinney, 32, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to first- and second-degree criminal trespass.

Chyenne Kelly Marconi, 27, Grand coulee, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Isela Cantu, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Manuel Silva Navarro, 24, Wenatchee, booked on DUI.

Michelle Lee Sparks, 51, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

March 27

Leticia Antonya Bennett, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 28

Jesse James Ratzlaff, 27, Grand Coulee, booked on violation of a protection order, unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jennifer Lee Sexton, 37, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — , as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Jose Pablo Garcia, 28, Prosser, booked on unlawful imprisonment — domestic violence.

March 29

Jose Manuel Serrano Mejia, 20, Pasco, booked on A Grant conty Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and unlawful carrying of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

Amy Jo Holmes, 39, Moses Lake, booked on resisting arrest, as well as on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to forgery, Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft and third-degree driving with license suspended and an unspecified Chelan County Superior Court warrant.

March 30

Rebecca Lynn Lambert, 43, Moses Lake, booked on a protection order violation.

Alfredo Ochoa Castaneda, 30, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

March 31

Daniel John Tudor, 23, Moses Lake, booked on theft.

Brandon Joseph Cirame, 35, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary and second-degree theft.

April 1

Rosario Xochicali Cortez, 27, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ryan Wesley Winzler, 41, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver of amphetamine or methamphetamine and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver of Schedule I or II or flunitrazepam.

Kristine Anne Newman, 47, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Adrian Anthony Salazar, 38, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and harassment.

April 2

Jacqueline Salas Rodriguez, 24, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

March 23

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 3400 block of West Sage Road.

Report of a home broken into in the 1000 block of West Cascade Avenue. A coin collection valued at $1,200 and a shotgun were reported stolen.

Report of tools stolen from a business in the 1500 block of East Wheeler Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

March 24

Report of juveniles shoplifting from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at the intersection of SR 17 and Airway Drive Northeast.

Report of a debit card stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of East Oasis Circle.

March 25

Report of a door handle cut off a business in the 500 block of West Valley Road. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

March 26

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1000 block of West Bruce Street.

Report of attempted theft of an ATV from a business in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a motor home in the 500 block of South Hawthorne Drive.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue. Driver's side window was broken out but nothing was missing.

Report of theft from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive. Subject left the items when confronted by employees.

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.