Law enforcement records for Dec. 29

Dec. 28—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata Police Department

Dec. 20

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 2100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a burglary in which numerous items including a firearm were stolen.

Dec. 23

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision at the intersection of Basin Street Southwest and SR 282. Vehicle 2 stopped at the light and vehicle 1, which was behind vehicle 2, did not.

Dec. 24

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 100 block of Crest Drive. A handgun was taken.

Dec. 25

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 1200 block of Cottage Street Southeast. A stolen motorcycle was also found at the location.

Dec. 27

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Juvenile subject was contacted and the merchandise recovered.

Othello Police Department

Dec. 23

Report of a catalytic converter stolen on West Covey Road.

Dec. 24

Report of a phone stolen in the 300 block of South First Avenue.

Dec. 25

Report of a gas can stolen.

Report of a brake light and passenger side window broken on a vehicle.

Dec. 26

Report of a catalytic converter stolen on South Danielle Road.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 400- block of East Main Street.

Report of a vehicle prowl on North 10th Avenue. Unspecified items were taken.

Dec. 27

Report of a vehicle prowl in the vicinity of Lions Park.

Report of a gas can stolen on South Third Avenue.

Report of a vehicle vandalized on East Main Street.

Grant County Jail

Dec. 20

Samuel Mendez Cantu, 40, Moses Lake, booked on DUI, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and no valid operating license.

Zachary Tyler Higgs, 21, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, hit-and-run unattended property and first-degree negligent driving.

Michael Motorhi Bensal, 46, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Dec. 21

Richard Lee Phillips, 43, Katy, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

Dec. 27

Tomas Quintanilla, 35, Moses Lake,booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Victoria Valerie Martinez, 28, Quincy, booked on third-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

Cindy Perez Johnson, 56, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence.

Moses Lake Police Department

Dec. 21

Report of two vehicles prowled in the 100 block of North Hamilton Road. One vehicle's back window was broken out and a box containing personal documents stolen, while the other vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of two subjects under-ringing items in the self-checkout of a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a non-injury collision in the 500 block of North Dale Road. Vehicle 1 slid on a patch of ice and struck vehicle 2, which was parked and unoccupied.

Dec. 22

Report of approximately $40 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Dec. 23

Report of a two-vehicle collision on the Alder Street Fill. Vehicle 1 slid on snow and rear-ended vehicle 2. No injuries were reported.

Report of an assault in the 300 block of East Third Avenue. Victim, who was in his car at the time, was reportedly dating suspect's ex-wife.

Report of a three-vehicle collision in the area of South Lakeland and East Raymond drives. Vehicle 1 was unable to slow down at the intersection and struck vehicle 2, which then crashed into vehicle 3, which was parked on the side of the street.

Report of a vehicle prowl in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Stratford Road. Approximately $250 worth of gifts was stolen.

December 24

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1100 block of East Saint Helens Street. Tools valued at $3,000-$4,000 were taken.

Dec. 25

Report of an assault at a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way. Victim reported that two male subjects jumped him. One subject was contacted and admitted to the assault.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue. Occupants were taken into custody.

Report of a DUI on Yonezawa Boulevard near Yonezawa Park. Officers observed vehicle stuck in the snow in the wrong lane, facing oncoming traffic. Upon contact, the driver was found to have four times the legal limit of blood alcohol. Driver was cited and released to a relative.

Dec. 26

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 300 block of North Crestview Drive.

Report of more than $4,500 worth of fishing equipment stolen from a boat parked in the 12000 block of North Frontage Road East.

Report of boots stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.