Law enforcement records for July 13, 2023

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Jul. 13—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

June 27

Report of a burglary on Mocliff Road. A trolling motor, outboard engine and two boat batteries were stolen.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 28

Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision at Basin Street and Second Avenue Southwest. Vehicle 3 was stopped for backed-up traffic with vehicle two stopped behind it. Vehicle one failed to stop and rear-ended vehicle two, which caused vehicle two to rear-end vehicle three.

June 29

Report of a vehicle prowl on E Street Southwest.

June 30

Report of a fire hydrant struck by an unknown vehicle at Basin Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Damage was estimated at $500-$1,000.

Report of a hit-and-run at Basin Street and Third Avenue Southwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 3

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Basin Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. No injuries were reported.

July 4

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of attempted burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Reporting party saw the subject open the back gate to her neighbor's yard, enter, and attempt to open a back window to gain entry. Subject fled before officers' arrival.

July 5

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2500 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of books stolen in the 200 block of E Street Southwest.

Report of merchandise valued at about $700 stolen form a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a case of alcoholic beverages stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 7

Report of graffiti on a fence and a dumpster in the 1400 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

June 28

Denae Lynette Suhr, 37, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a protection order.

Courtney Jamon McKeever, 35, Moses Lake, booked on indecent exposure.

Christopher George Taylor, 49, Ephrata, booked on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

June 29

Mariano Santoyo Pantoja, 35, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree theft, second-degree cheating — gambling and no valid operating license.

Calvin Wayne Wilhelm, 57, George, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

David Konstantin Novak, 24, Everett, booked on third-degree assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

Natasha Sharee Mahaney, 34, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 30

Veronica Gomez Sandoval, 35, Royal City, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 1

Brandi Hope Pacheco, 36, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and reckless endangerment.

Connor Robert Trevino, 28, Quincy, booked on violation of a protection order.

Steven Ray Miller, 39, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault., first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Derek Joe Schafer, 38, Stratford, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Martin Octavio Montalvan, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and DUI.

July 2

Christopher Lopez, 22, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, harassment and resisting arrest.

July 3

Nicole Renee Samuels, 25, Warden, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Humberto Serrano Juarez, 41, Ephrata, booked on harassment/threats.

Robert Warren Wiseman, 61, George, booked on failure to stop, resisting arrest and no valid operator's license.

July 4

David Serrano, 31, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Skyler Trey Wilson, 23, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Charlie Justo Vincente, 34, Royal City, booked on felony harassment and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 5

Kameron Ferguson Willis, 33, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Jonatan Castro Hernandez, 30, Lake Stevens, booked on DUI and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Trevor Patrick Wren, 36, Moses Lake, booked on aiming or discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment.

July 7

Alejandro Salas, 29, Mattawa, booked on DUI.

James S.B. Hallicola, 32, Grand Ronde, booked on possession, delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Kirsten D. Hollenbeak, 29, Salem, booked on violation of the Universal Controlled Substances Act and delivery of LSD.

Andre David Landau, 32, Hood River, booked on manufacture of a controlled substance.

Anthony Thomas Lauch, 44, Silverton, booked on manufacture of a controlled substance.

Rodney R. Smith, 55, Chagrin Falls, booked on violation of the Universal Controlled Substances Act.

Keith Ryan Poley, 36, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 36, Othello, booked on violation of a protection order.

July 8

Jose Jaime Rodriguez Torres, 23, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

Aurora Bays Muchmore, 25, Seattle, booked on possession with intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance.

Jackson M. Barry, 30, Cottonwood, booked on possession, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Sean Garrett Groda, 23, Arlington, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Charles Henry Taylor, 25, Seattle, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Hala Landsman, 36, Cottonwood, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Hector Manuel Perez, 42, Spokane, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 9

Cody James Bricker, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Sean P. Smith, 34, Eugene, booked on first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Moses Lake PD

July 7

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of juveniles throwing rocks at a residence in the 1300 block of East Sandpiper Circle.

July 8

Report of signs stolen off a building in the 200 block of South Gumwood Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road. Subject stole a backpack and torch, and tore security tags off other items.

July 9

Report of a shopping cart full of unpaid-for merchandise pushed out of a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of lights stolen off a patio in the 500 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 3700 block of West Peninsula Drive. Unknown vehicle struck a community mailbox.