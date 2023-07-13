Law enforcement records for July 13, 2023

Jul. 13—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

June 27

Report of a burglary on Mocliff Road. A trolling motor, outboard engine and two boat batteries were stolen.

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 28

Report of a three-vehicle non-injury collision at Basin Street and Second Avenue Southwest. Vehicle 3 was stopped for backed-up traffic with vehicle two stopped behind it. Vehicle one failed to stop and rear-ended vehicle two, which caused vehicle two to rear-end vehicle three.

June 29

Report of a vehicle prowl on E Street Southwest.

June 30

Report of a fire hydrant struck by an unknown vehicle at Basin Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Damage was estimated at $500-$1,000.

Report of a hit-and-run at Basin Street and Third Avenue Southwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 3

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Basin Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. No injuries were reported.

July 4

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of attempted burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Reporting party saw the subject open the back gate to her neighbor's yard, enter, and attempt to open a back window to gain entry. Subject fled before officers' arrival.

July 5

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2500 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of books stolen in the 200 block of E Street Southwest.

Report of merchandise valued at about $700 stolen form a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a case of alcoholic beverages stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 7

Report of graffiti on a fence and a dumpster in the 1400 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

June 28

Denae Lynette Suhr, 37, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a protection order.

Courtney Jamon McKeever, 35, Moses Lake, booked on indecent exposure.

Christopher George Taylor, 49, Ephrata, booked on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

June 29

Mariano Santoyo Pantoja, 35, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, third-degree driving with license suspended, third-degree theft, second-degree cheating — gambling and no valid operating license.

Calvin Wayne Wilhelm, 57, George, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence.

David Konstantin Novak, 24, Everett, booked on third-degree assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

Natasha Sharee Mahaney, 34, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 30

Veronica Gomez Sandoval, 35, Royal City, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 1

Brandi Hope Pacheco, 36, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and reckless endangerment.

Connor Robert Trevino, 28, Quincy, booked on violation of a protection order.

Steven Ray Miller, 39, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault., first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Derek Joe Schafer, 38, Stratford, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Martin Octavio Montalvan, 25, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and DUI.

July 2

Christopher Lopez, 22, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, harassment and resisting arrest.

July 3

Nicole Renee Samuels, 25, Warden, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Humberto Serrano Juarez, 41, Ephrata, booked on harassment/threats.

Robert Warren Wiseman, 61, George, booked on failure to stop, resisting arrest and no valid operator's license.

July 4

David Serrano, 31, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Skyler Trey Wilson, 23, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Charlie Justo Vincente, 34, Royal City, booked on felony harassment and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 5

Kameron Ferguson Willis, 33, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree theft.

Jonatan Castro Hernandez, 30, Lake Stevens, booked on DUI and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Trevor Patrick Wren, 36, Moses Lake, booked on aiming or discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment.

July 7

Alejandro Salas, 29, Mattawa, booked on DUI.

James S.B. Hallicola, 32, Grand Ronde, booked on possession, delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Kirsten D. Hollenbeak, 29, Salem, booked on violation of the Universal Controlled Substances Act and delivery of LSD.

Andre David Landau, 32, Hood River, booked on manufacture of a controlled substance.

Anthony Thomas Lauch, 44, Silverton, booked on manufacture of a controlled substance.

Rodney R. Smith, 55, Chagrin Falls, booked on violation of the Universal Controlled Substances Act.

Keith Ryan Poley, 36, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 36, Othello, booked on violation of a protection order.

July 8

Jose Jaime Rodriguez Torres, 23, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

Aurora Bays Muchmore, 25, Seattle, booked on possession with intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance.

Jackson M. Barry, 30, Cottonwood, booked on possession, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Sean Garrett Groda, 23, Arlington, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Charles Henry Taylor, 25, Seattle, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Hala Landsman, 36, Cottonwood, booked on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule I or II narcotic controlled substance.

Hector Manuel Perez, 42, Spokane, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 9

Cody James Bricker, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Sean P. Smith, 34, Eugene, booked on first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Moses Lake PD

July 7

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of juveniles throwing rocks at a residence in the 1300 block of East Sandpiper Circle.

July 8

Report of signs stolen off a building in the 200 block of South Gumwood Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road. Subject stole a backpack and torch, and tore security tags off other items.

July 9

Report of a shopping cart full of unpaid-for merchandise pushed out of a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of lights stolen off a patio in the 500 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 3700 block of West Peninsula Drive. Unknown vehicle struck a community mailbox.