Law enforcement records for July 27

Jul. 27—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

July 20

Report of a vehicle-bicyclist collision at Division Avenue and Alder Street West. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

Report of beer stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 21

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Division Avenue and Alder Street. Vehicle 2 attempted to make a left turn and vehicle 1 failed to yield the right-of-way. Vehicle 1 struck the passenger door of vehicle 2, triggering airbag deployment.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

July 24

Report of gasoline stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of A Street Southeast.

July 25

Report of a vehicle prowl on J Street Northeast. Among the stolen items was a pair of AirPods, which the owner tracked to the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. The person who had them said she had found them in the street and denied knowledge of the theft.

Grant Co. Jail

July 19

Andrea Reyna, 23, Visalia, booked on a bench warrant for material witness.

Joplin Joyce Cady, 21, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jorge Virgen Ibarra, 33, Royal City, booked on second-degree burglary.

Tony D. Alvarez, 26, Soap Lake, booked on harassment and disorderly conduct.

Angel Marie Hayward, 21, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 20

Derek Jay Duplichan, 30, Warden, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to discharging a firearm and use of drug paraphernalia and Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Francisco Salvador Marcos, 26, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Todd M. Will, 52, Walla Walla, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

July 21

Derek Melvin Jones, 42, Colfax, booked on weapons prohibited in certain place.

Karina Cazares Flores, 20, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jose Contreras Flores, 35, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Kyle Rich Childress, 38, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

July 22

Ivan Ramos Rodriguez, 25, Ephrata, booked on DUI and resisting arrest.

Thomas James Pearson, 41, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Mathew Terry Merrill, 29, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Vicente Miron, 31, Moses Lake, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

July 23

Heather Christine Howard, 35, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Julio Ramirez, 34, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant relating to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and harassment.

July 24

Julian Arthur Cardenas, 21, Moses Lake, booked on reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Sierra Alyssa Cannon, 20, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Tyler Shay Flores, 26, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County District Court warrant relating to violation of a no-contact order.

July 25

Levi Allen Redd, 36, Grand Coulee, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, interfering with reporting domestic violence and third-degree theft.

Nicolas Anthony Brice, 41, Moses Lake, booked on trafficking stolen property and third-degree theft.

Tucker Mason Lair, 22, Kalispell, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree criminal trespass.

John Phillip Robins, 65, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to failure to register as a sex offender.

Moses Lake PD

July 21

Report of a purse stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Stratford Road. Purse was found to have been left behind in a business and was returned to the owner.

Report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of North Stratford Road. No injuries were reported.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at South Pioneer Way and East Nelson Road. Vehicle 1 stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by vehicle 2. A passenger in vehicle 2 complained of neck pain.

July 22

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1900 block of South Allen Avenue. A firearm and credit cards were stolen.

Report of a vehicle that had been stolen in Yakima recovered in the 2600 block of West Marina Drive.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of South Leanne Avenue.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 500 block of South Lakeland Drive.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue. Two firearms were reportedly in the vehicle.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of West Third Avenue and South Cedar Street. The driver of one vehicle complained of head and neck injuries but declined an ambulance, saying he would go to the hospital in a friend's vehicle.

July 23

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 2000 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a vehicle tire slashed in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Report of a purse and a backpack stolen out of a truck in the 2000 block of West Valley Road.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a tractor windshield broken in the 800 block of East Penn Street.

July 24

Report of damage to a vehicle in the 900 block of East Cherry Avenue. A glass whiskey bottle was thrown at the rear hatch of the vehicle, causing the window to shatter and the paint to chip. No items were reported stolen from the vehicle.