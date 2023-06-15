Law enforcement records for June 15, 2023

Jun. 15—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

June 5

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 6

Report of packages valued at approximately $175 stolen from a porch on Sixth Avenue Southwest.

June 7

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision near the intersection of Basin Street and Third Avenue Southwest.

Report of two tires slashed on a vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue West.

June 8

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

June 9

Report of tagging on a garage door in the 100 block of C Street Southwest.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1300 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 10

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Subject dropped items and fled when confronted.

June 11

Report of a yard ornament stolen from a yard on Eighth Avenue Southwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of gang-related graffiti in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest.

Report of attempted burglary on Sunset Street Southeast. Reporting party found pry marks on the door and door jamb.

June 12

Report of a two-vehicle collision at 12th Avenue and Basin Street Southwest. Truck and RV trailer were legally parked on the side of the road when vehicle 1 swerved to avoid traffic stopped at the stoplight and struck the RV.

June 13

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 1200 block of Thurston Street Southeast.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a hit-and-run in the intersection of D Street and Division Avenue East.

Grant Co. Jail

June 5

Ashley Rae Perin Sandoval, 38, Mattawa, booked on first-degree identity theft and forgery.

June 7

Cesar Contreras Barrera, 28, Quincy, booked on violation of a protection order.

Roxanne Marie Lehr, 32, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ben DeBoer, 32, Othello, booked on disorderly conduct, as well as three Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

June 8

Nickolas Ismael Brockman, 31, Moses Lake, booked on assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

Tyler Shay Flores, 26, Moses Lake, booked on drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

June 10

John Robert Bulpin, 60, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and making false statements.

Jennifer Santa Valdez, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Miguel A. Riojas, 32, Moses Lake, booked on disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to DUI.

Jorge Ivan Barcenas Lozano, 19, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude, and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to second-degree driving with license suspended.

Jaleen Michell Flowers, 45, Grand Coulee, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 11

Samuel Lara, 34, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

June 12

Caleb Anthony Marchand, 23, Marlin, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as two Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Jaedin Joseph Cardenas, 18, Moses Lake, booked on possession of a stolen firearm.

Christian Alfaro-Vasquez, 23, Othello, booked on DUI and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Alex Tapia, 23, Mattawa, booked on second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

June 13

Jesus Manuel Delgado, 47, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, and Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, first-degree driving with license suspended and hunting on another's property.

Trey A. Ryals, 18, Soap Lake, booked on assault with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Jose De Jesus Xochicale, 29, Soap Lake, booked on residential burglary — domestic violence and felony assault, as well as six Grant County District Court warrants.

Jacqueline Ramirez, 19, Mattawa, booked on second-degree malicious mischief.

Reyna Gutierrez Herrera, 43, Beverly, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Kristin Lee Arnold Ingraham, 54, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Todd Douglas Howell, 42, Lake Stevens, booked on possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.

Percy Daniel Comeslast, 44, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree robbery, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

June 14

Rolando A. Gonzalez Chavez, 32, Soap Lake, booked on second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan Edward Ray Ryals, 20, Ephrata, booked on second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a pistol.

Moses Lake PD

June 5

Report of gang-related graffiti on a bench at Neppel Park.

Report of a basket full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1100 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of food stolen at a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of an assault in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road. Juvenile victim was jumped in the parking lot by two male subjects, who left in a silver BMW SUV.

Report of shoes stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.