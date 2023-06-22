Law enforcement records for June 22, 2023

Jun. 22—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant Co. Jail

June 15

Ashley Rae Perin Sandoval, 38, Mattawa, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted theft.

Joe Kenneth Henson, 45, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary — domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Luis Eduard Picasso Moral, 19, Moses Lake, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.

Zia Areal Hernandez, 27, Beverly, booked on attempt to elude.

June 16

John Edward Meier, 54, Moses Lake, booked on attempt to elude a police vehicle, DUI and third-degree driving on a suspended license, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants related to violation of a no-contact order.

June 18

Roman Benjamin Clary, 26, Pasco, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Shantell Ajisah Herrera, 21, Walla Walla, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

William Avalos Cabrera, 18, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 19

Fernando Trejo Madrigal, 30, Ephrata, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Daymon William Diaz, 18, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Emilio Melchore Vargas, 31, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ephrata PD

June 16

Report of a battery valued at $200 stolen from a camper on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

Report of theft from a business on the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Subject seen walking out of the store with a few electronics and some alcohol.

Report of scooter stolen from a residence on H Street Northeast.

Moses Lake PD

June 20

Report of burglary and damaged window at a residence on 400 block of South Balsam Street.

Report of flowers stolen from city planter boxes on East Third Avenue and South Alder Street.

Report of burglary at a business on Forbes Road Northeast.

Report of $40 of deli items and alcohol stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection of South Division Street and West Fifth Avenue.

Report of a hit-and-run of a parked RV in the 4300 block of Miller Street Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection of West Lakeshore Drive and South Wanapum Drive. One driver was arrested at her residence for hit-and-run and suspicion of DUI.

June 21

Report of a damaged car window and approximately $30 of belongings stolen from a car in the 1100 block of North Grape Drive.