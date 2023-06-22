Law enforcement records for June 22, 2023

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Jun. 22—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant Co. Jail

June 15

Ashley Rae Perin Sandoval, 38, Mattawa, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted theft.

Joe Kenneth Henson, 45, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary — domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Luis Eduard Picasso Moral, 19, Moses Lake, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.

Zia Areal Hernandez, 27, Beverly, booked on attempt to elude.

June 16

John Edward Meier, 54, Moses Lake, booked on attempt to elude a police vehicle, DUI and third-degree driving on a suspended license, as well as Grant County Superior Court warrants related to violation of a no-contact order.

June 18

Roman Benjamin Clary, 26, Pasco, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Shantell Ajisah Herrera, 21, Walla Walla, booked on second-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

William Avalos Cabrera, 18, Mattawa, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

June 19

Fernando Trejo Madrigal, 30, Ephrata, booked on second-degree assault — domestic violence and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Daymon William Diaz, 18, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Emilio Melchore Vargas, 31, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Ephrata PD

June 16

Report of a battery valued at $200 stolen from a camper on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

Report of theft from a business on the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Subject seen walking out of the store with a few electronics and some alcohol.

Report of scooter stolen from a residence on H Street Northeast.

Moses Lake PD

June 20

Report of burglary and damaged window at a residence on 400 block of South Balsam Street.

Report of flowers stolen from city planter boxes on East Third Avenue and South Alder Street.

Report of burglary at a business on Forbes Road Northeast.

Report of $40 of deli items and alcohol stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection of South Division Street and West Fifth Avenue.

Report of a hit-and-run of a parked RV in the 4300 block of Miller Street Northeast.

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection of West Lakeshore Drive and South Wanapum Drive. One driver was arrested at her residence for hit-and-run and suspicion of DUI.

June 21

Report of a damaged car window and approximately $30 of belongings stolen from a car in the 1100 block of North Grape Drive.