Law enforcement records for June 8, 2023

Jun. 8—COLUMBIA BASIN — The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

May 31

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1000 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a collision between a vehicle and a sign on Nat Washington Way.

June 1

Report of obscene cartoon pictured drawn on a bench at Lions Park.

Report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a business in the 400 block of Division Avenue East.

June 2

Report of vehicle windows broken out in the 200 block of Nob Hill.

Report of a fight in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. A male subject was assaulted following a verbal argument. Suspect fled before officers arrived.

June 3

Report of a woman struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Nat Washington Way. A child ran into the parking lot and when the child's mother grabbed the child, she was struck buy a slow-moving vehicle. A minor injury was reported and the mother and child were transported to Columbia Basin Hospital as a precaution.

Grant County Jail

May 31

Brian Charles McKinney, 32, Moses Lake, booked on four Grant County District Court warrants relating to second-degree criminal trespass.

Cruz Cervantes, 46, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree theft and possession of stolen property.

Jennifer Leann Cook, 28, Warden, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle.

Paul William Cardwell, 62, Seymour, booked on a Grant County Superior Court order relating to third-degree assault, criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a weapon.

June 1

Karlianne Senn, 41, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended and obstruction.

June 4

Daniel Esau Cabrera, 25, Quincy, booked on felony harassment threats to kill — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

June 5

Aurelia None Lopez Castro, 37, Beverly, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Moses Lake PD

May 31

Report of a shed spray-painted in the 900 block of South Garden Drive.

Report of a teacher assaulted by a student at Columbia Middle School. No injuries were reported and the school administration disciplined the student.

Report of a license plate stolen off a vehicle in the 200 block of North Block Street.

Report of theft at a business in the 11800 block of Wheeler Road Northeast.

Report of a tricycle stolen in the 100 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a three-vehicle collision in a drive-thru in the 800 block of North Stratford Road. Vehicle 1 struck the rear of vehicle 2, then reversed and struck the front of vehicle 3. Two passengers in vehicle 1 fled the scene before the officer's arrival. The driver of vehicle 1 was processed for DUI.

June 1

Report of a stolen moped recovered in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of graffiti on buildings at the Paul Lauzier Memorial Athletic Park.

Report of a trailer that had been stolen in 2020 recovered in the 300 block of South Pioneer Way.

June 2

Report of gang graffiti at Cascade Park.

Report of graffiti at Montlake Park.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 200 block of West Third Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle rear-end collision on the Alder Street Fill. No injuries were reported.,

Report of liquor stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

June 3

Report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a driver going the wrong direction on SR 17 near Kittelson Road. Driver was arrested for DUI.

Report of an attempted kidnapping on East Belair Drive. Reporting party said he was at a friend's house when known gang members arrived and threatened him with a baseball bat. One suspect also brandished a firearm at him. The reporting party refused to give a written statement or be identified as a victim out of concern for his family's safety.

Report of a fence being cut and wire stolen in the 1300 block of West Lakeside Drive.

Report of graffiti at the Moses Lake Skate Park.

Report of an assault at the Surf 'n Slide Water Park. Victim was reportedly attacked by three unknown females. Victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital by EMS.

June 4

Report of arson in the 700 block of West Windrose Drive. Unknown subject set bushes on fire, which ignited a vehicle.

Report of a burglary in the 1800 block of West Broadway Avenue. Male suspect threw a rock through a drive-thru window, stole food and broke multiple items.

Report of merchandise valued at $1,601.22 stolen for a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a hit-and-run of a legally parked, unoccupied car in the 1400 block of West Marina Drive.