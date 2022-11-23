Law enforcement records for Nov. 23

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·4 min read

Nov. 23—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 15

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of attempted burglary at a business in the 1300 block of Basin Street Northwest. Two subjects fled on food before officers arrived.

Nov. 16

Report of a burglary on G Street Southwest.

Nov. 17

Report of a dirt bike stolen in the 1500 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 18

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 600 block of D Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of E Street Northeast. Approximately $400 worth of items were stolen.

Report of attempted burglary at a residence on F Street Northeast. Subject caught on video attempting to open front door.

Nov. 21

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of E Street Northeast.

Grant County Jail

Nov. 16

Cody Darin Joy. 27, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Estreberto Escamilla, 41, Grand Coulee, booked on first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm., as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to first-degree driving with license suspended.

Samuel Alejandro Gonzalez, 18, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Nov. 17

Patrick John White. 46, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Karla Natalie Vega, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 18

Tony Angelo Reino, 23, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jose Luis Vega, 36, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to hit-and-run.

Tristan Jonathan Carpenter, 28, Selah, booked on residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and making a false or misleading statement to a law enforcement officer.

Johnathan James Pickens, 28, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and making a false or misleading statement to a law enforcement officer.

Rafael Ochoa, 24, Moses Lake, booked on forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, violation of a no-contact order, third-degree malicious mischief, possession of another's identity and resisting arrest.

Nov. 19

Cody Darin Joy, 27, Soap Lake. Booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Timothy Alan Johnson, 25, Moses Lake, booked on vehicular assault.

Nov. 20

Javier Garcia Lopez, 27, Desert Aire, booked on DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree driving with license suspended, first-degree negligent driving and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Nov. 21

Miguel Garcia, 26, Schawana, booked on theft of a firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as eight Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Christopher S. Morgan, 38, Electric City., booked on first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming and discharging a firearm, as well as warrants from Spokane County and the Department of Corrections.

Jaben Jeremiah Vrieling, 19, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Noel Gonzales, 62, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Nov. 22

Rodolfo Alizzeian Ramirez, 19, booked on third-degree theft.

Moses Lake PD

Nov. 18

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury hit-and-run at the intersection of South Russell Avenue and West Peninsula Drive.

Report of windows valued at more than $2,000 stolen from a construction site in the area of Road F Northeast and East Junco Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Nov. 19

Report of a three-vehicle collision at East Broadway Avenue and South Division Street. Vehicle 1 changed lanes and struck vehicle 2, pushing it into vehicle 3.

Report of attempted theft of approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive. Staff were able to retrieve the merchandise.

Report of a T-shirt and key chain valued at $50 stolen from a mailbox in the 900 block of North Grape Drive.

Report of vehicle windows smashed in the 2800 block of West Driggs Drive.

Nov. 20

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 400 block of South Beech Street.

Report of a portable toilet blown up in the area of North Westshore Drive and West Cove West Drive.

Report of a jack stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive.

Recommended Stories