Law enforcement records for Nov. 23

Nov. 23—The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 15

Report of attempted theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of attempted burglary at a business in the 1300 block of Basin Street Northwest. Two subjects fled on food before officers arrived.

Nov. 16

Report of a burglary on G Street Southwest.

Nov. 17

Report of a dirt bike stolen in the 1500 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 18

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 600 block of D Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 300 block of E Street Northeast. Approximately $400 worth of items were stolen.

Report of attempted burglary at a residence on F Street Northeast. Subject caught on video attempting to open front door.

Nov. 21

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of E Street Northeast.

Grant County Jail

Nov. 16

Cody Darin Joy. 27, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Estreberto Escamilla, 41, Grand Coulee, booked on first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm., as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to first-degree driving with license suspended.

Samuel Alejandro Gonzalez, 18, Quincy, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Nov. 17

Patrick John White. 46, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Karla Natalie Vega, 21, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Nov. 18

Tony Angelo Reino, 23, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jose Luis Vega, 36, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and a Grant County District Court warrant relating to hit-and-run.

Tristan Jonathan Carpenter, 28, Selah, booked on residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and making a false or misleading statement to a law enforcement officer.

Johnathan James Pickens, 28, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and making a false or misleading statement to a law enforcement officer.

Rafael Ochoa, 24, Moses Lake, booked on forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, violation of a no-contact order, third-degree malicious mischief, possession of another's identity and resisting arrest.

Nov. 19

Cody Darin Joy, 27, Soap Lake. Booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Timothy Alan Johnson, 25, Moses Lake, booked on vehicular assault.

Nov. 20

Javier Garcia Lopez, 27, Desert Aire, booked on DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree driving with license suspended, first-degree negligent driving and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Nov. 21

Miguel Garcia, 26, Schawana, booked on theft of a firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as eight Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Christopher S. Morgan, 38, Electric City., booked on first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming and discharging a firearm, as well as warrants from Spokane County and the Department of Corrections.

Jaben Jeremiah Vrieling, 19, Moses Lake, booked on violation of a no-contact order.

Noel Gonzales, 62, Moses Lake, booked on DUI.

Nov. 22

Rodolfo Alizzeian Ramirez, 19, booked on third-degree theft.

Moses Lake PD

Nov. 18

Report of a two-vehicle, non-injury hit-and-run at the intersection of South Russell Avenue and West Peninsula Drive.

Report of windows valued at more than $2,000 stolen from a construction site in the area of Road F Northeast and East Junco Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Nov. 19

Report of a three-vehicle collision at East Broadway Avenue and South Division Street. Vehicle 1 changed lanes and struck vehicle 2, pushing it into vehicle 3.

Report of attempted theft of approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise from a business in the 900 block of West Central Drive. Staff were able to retrieve the merchandise.

Report of a T-shirt and key chain valued at $50 stolen from a mailbox in the 900 block of North Grape Drive.

Report of vehicle windows smashed in the 2800 block of West Driggs Drive.

Nov. 20

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 400 block of South Beech Street.

Report of a portable toilet blown up in the area of North Westshore Drive and West Cove West Drive.

Report of a jack stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of alcohol stolen from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive.