Law enforcement records for Sept. 22

0
Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·6 min read

Sep. 22—The information below was provided by the corresponding law enforcement agency. Suspects named are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant County Jail

Sept. 11

Veronica Gomez Sandoval, 34, Royal City, booked on DUI, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to counterfeiting.

Ashlee Kae Schweiger, 27, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Johnny A., Leal, 42, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Zacharia James Hicks, 33, Moses Lake, booked on attempted fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Sept. 13

James Robert Cartwright, 27, Wenatchee, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Sept. 19

Joey Valentino Reyes, 46, Quincy, booked on a U.S. District Court warrant relating to a supervised release violation.

Troy Louis Claunch, 52, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Tammy Annette Mahan, 51, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Eliazar Junior Ramos, 43, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary and second-degree theft, as well as three Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Michael Joe Rocha, 36, Moses Lake, booked on attempting, aiding and coercing, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Austin Lee Johnston, 27, Colbert, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ephrata Police Department

Sept. 9

Report of a moped stolen in the 200 block of Columbia Road.

Sept. 10

Report of damage to a window in the 8700 block of Hilltop Drive Southeast.

Report of a utility trailer stolen in the 500 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Sept. 12

Report of a trailer door damaged in the 2100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Sept. 14

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a burglary in the 200 block of Alder Street Northwest.

Sept. 15

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Fifth Avenue and Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 2 was stopped and vehicle 1's brakes failed, causing it to rear-end vehicle 2. No injuries were reported.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Basin Street and Frist Avenue Northwest. Vehicle 1 failed to stop at the stoplight and T-boned vehicle 2. The driver of vehicle 1 was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital.

Report of medication stolen from a residence on H Street Southeast.

Sept. 16

Report of a hit-and-run in the roundabout at SR-282 and A Street Southeast.

Sept. 19

Moses Lake Police Department

Sept. 6

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of West Crouse Street. Nothing was reported missing.

Report of a patch of artificial grass missing from the front of a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of tools valued at approximately $600 taken from a vehicle in the 1800 lock of West Crouse Street.

Report of a tree damaged in Lower Peninsula Park.

Report of an Xbox, two iPhones, an Apple Watch and jewelry stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a stolen generator recovered in the 1200 block of East Terrace Avenue.

Report of keys stolen out of a vehicle in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Lakeside Drive.

Report of keys and perfume stolen out of a vehicle in the 1800 block of West Crouse Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Sunny Drive and Stratford Road Northeast. One driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

Sept. 7

Report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a toolbox stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Kittelson Road. The vehicle's gas tank was also punctured.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 1300 block of South Monroe Street.

Sept. 8

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 800 block of East Kittelson Road.

Report of graffiti in the restroom at Blue Heron Park.

Report of a dump truck broken into and tagged in the area of Longview Street and Kinder Road Northeast.

Sept. 9

Report of a muffler stolen off of a vehicle in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of graffiti at Peninsula Park.

Report of a catalytic converter and a hitch stolen off a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Wallace Street.

Report of a motorcycle stolen in the 700 block of North Central Drive.

Report of food valued at approximately $20 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Sept. 10

Report of liquor stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of tagging on the Peninsula Drive overpass.

Report of a three-wheel bike stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Sept. 11

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of South Evergreen Drive.

Sept. 12

Report of a tool shed broken into at the Japanese Peace Gardens. A weed whacker, a leaf blower and a gas can were taken.

Report of shoes stolen form a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen and transmission cables damaged on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a firearm stolen in the 700 block of South Wanapum Drive.

Sept. 16

Report of broken glass on the toys at Crossroads Park.

Report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.

Sept. 17

Report of rocks thrown through the windows of a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Peninsula Drive.

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of South A Street.

Sept. 18

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at South Pioneer Way and East Sharon Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of merchandise valued at approximately $50 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen at the park-and-ride at SR-17 and I-90.

Recommended Stories