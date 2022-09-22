Law enforcement records for Sept. 22

Sep. 22—The information below was provided by the corresponding law enforcement agency. Suspects named are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant County Jail

Sept. 11

Veronica Gomez Sandoval, 34, Royal City, booked on DUI, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to counterfeiting.

Ashlee Kae Schweiger, 27, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Johnny A., Leal, 42, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Zacharia James Hicks, 33, Moses Lake, booked on attempted fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Sept. 13

James Robert Cartwright, 27, Wenatchee, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Sept. 19

Joey Valentino Reyes, 46, Quincy, booked on a U.S. District Court warrant relating to a supervised release violation.

Troy Louis Claunch, 52, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Tammy Annette Mahan, 51, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Eliazar Junior Ramos, 43, Moses Lake, booked on residential burglary and second-degree theft, as well as three Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Michael Joe Rocha, 36, Moses Lake, booked on attempting, aiding and coercing, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to third-degree driving with license suspended.

Austin Lee Johnston, 27, Colbert, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ephrata Police Department

Sept. 9

Report of a moped stolen in the 200 block of Columbia Road.

Sept. 10

Report of damage to a window in the 8700 block of Hilltop Drive Southeast.

Report of a utility trailer stolen in the 500 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Sept. 12

Report of a trailer door damaged in the 2100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Sept. 14

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of a burglary in the 200 block of Alder Street Northwest.

Sept. 15

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Fifth Avenue and Basin Street Southwest. Vehicle 2 was stopped and vehicle 1's brakes failed, causing it to rear-end vehicle 2. No injuries were reported.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Basin Street and Frist Avenue Northwest. Vehicle 1 failed to stop at the stoplight and T-boned vehicle 2. The driver of vehicle 1 was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital.

Report of medication stolen from a residence on H Street Southeast.

Sept. 16

Report of a hit-and-run in the roundabout at SR-282 and A Street Southeast.

Sept. 19

Moses Lake Police Department

Sept. 6

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of West Crouse Street. Nothing was reported missing.

Report of a patch of artificial grass missing from the front of a business in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of tools valued at approximately $600 taken from a vehicle in the 1800 lock of West Crouse Street.

Report of a tree damaged in Lower Peninsula Park.

Report of an Xbox, two iPhones, an Apple Watch and jewelry stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a stolen generator recovered in the 1200 block of East Terrace Avenue.

Report of keys stolen out of a vehicle in the 900 block of West Central Drive.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Lakeside Drive.

Report of keys and perfume stolen out of a vehicle in the 1800 block of West Crouse Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Sunny Drive and Stratford Road Northeast. One driver was transported to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

Sept. 7

Report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a toolbox stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Kittelson Road. The vehicle's gas tank was also punctured.

Report of a bicycle stolen in the 1300 block of South Monroe Street.

Sept. 8

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 800 block of East Kittelson Road.

Report of graffiti in the restroom at Blue Heron Park.

Report of a dump truck broken into and tagged in the area of Longview Street and Kinder Road Northeast.

Sept. 9

Report of a muffler stolen off of a vehicle in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of graffiti at Peninsula Park.

Report of a catalytic converter and a hitch stolen off a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Wallace Street.

Report of a motorcycle stolen in the 700 block of North Central Drive.

Report of food valued at approximately $20 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Sept. 10

Report of liquor stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of tagging on the Peninsula Drive overpass.

Report of a three-wheel bike stolen in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Sept. 11

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of South Evergreen Drive.

Sept. 12

Report of a tool shed broken into at the Japanese Peace Gardens. A weed whacker, a leaf blower and a gas can were taken.

Report of shoes stolen form a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen and transmission cables damaged on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a firearm stolen in the 700 block of South Wanapum Drive.

Sept. 16

Report of broken glass on the toys at Crossroads Park.

Report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.

Sept. 17

Report of rocks thrown through the windows of a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Peninsula Drive.

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 900 block of South A Street.

Sept. 18

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at South Pioneer Way and East Sharon Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of merchandise valued at approximately $50 stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen at the park-and-ride at SR-17 and I-90.