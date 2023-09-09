Law enforcement recovers drugs after arresting Port Angeles man

Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) detectives arrested a Port Angeles man on Wednesday and then found drugs.

OPNET said they arrested the 42-year-old man around 1:43 p.m. in the Sequim area on a U.S. Marshals Warrant. The warrant was issued because the man allegedly violated his federal pre-trial probation.

While arresting him, detectives allegedly found out there were drugs in the man’s car. Detectives found around 45.02 grams of suspected fentanyl powder and around 22.16 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Clallam County Jail on the federal warrant. OPNET later added the charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

OPNET was helped by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.